elementary OS 7.1 Released with New Privacy Features, Improved AppCenter
elementary OS 7.1 is here to introduce new privacy features in the form of new options in System Settings that let you restrict which apps start automatically or run in the background without your permission, a new built-in feature that makes sure apps can’t access your data, and the ability to prevent apps from accessing your location.
elementary OS 7.1 is also here to improve the AppCenter with better support for alternative app stores by informing you when apps want to access your location, send notifications, or automatically start and run in the background without your permission, access system folders or your home folder, read and write system settings, or gain advanced permissions.
elementary Blog:
elementary OS 7.1 Available Now
Today, we’re proud to announce that OS 7.1 is available to download now and shipping on several high-quality computers. This release represents the sum of our work over the last several months as a single major update to the OS 7 series and includes all of the monthly OS updates we’ve detailed since the OS 7 release.
BetaNews:
elementary OS 7.1 Linux distribution focuses on privacy, inclusivity, and more
Today is a very exciting day for the Linux community. You see, elementary OS 7.1 is finally here! Don’t mistake this for a boring point release either -- it is a fresh update to the operating system that comes packed with features focusing on privacy, user consent, and inclusivity.
One of the big highlights is its integration with FreeDesktop.org's Portals, which are designed to provide a safe way for apps to interact with the operating system while ensuring they only access data and features approved by the user. There's a new feature called the Background & Autostart Portal that alerts you when apps are running in the background and makes sure they ask for your permission before they can start automatically when you turn on your device.