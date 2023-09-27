A filesystem in Linux refers to the method and data structure that an operating system uses to keep track of files on a disk or partition. It organizes and controls how data is read and written, ensuring that data can be stored and retrieved efficiently.

In Linux, understanding the structure and details of your filesystems is essential for efficient system administration and data management.

Many tools exist for identifying the currently available filesystems in Linux, with df command being the most commonly used command-line tool. A better alternative to the df command is dysk, which lists filesystems in Linux.