FreeBSD and OpenBSD News/Developments
[Old] An Introduction to Packet Filter (PF)
Packet Filter, also known as PF or pf, is a BSD-licensed stateful packet filter used to filter TCP/IP traffic and perform Network Address Translation (NAT.) Originally created by OpenBSD, PF has been ported to FreeBSD since 5.3-RELEASE.
PF can identify where a packet should be directed or if it should even be allowed through; this can be decided based on the source and destination of that individual packet. PF can detect and block traffic you want to keep out of or in the local network. The firewall is highly flexible and even offers bandwidth management and packet priority.
Recap of Second Enterprise Working Group Meeting
TL;DR This table summarizes the status of the priority projects. The rows in blue seem to be the ones we can execute against right away: [...]
OpenBSD/arm64 on Hetzner Cloud
Frederic Cambus (fcambus@) wrote a blogpost about running OpenBSD on the arm64-based cloudservers provided by Hetzner. For now, only -current will work, because the new viogpu(4) driver [on which we reported earlier] is needed.
-current has moved to 7.4-beta
This serves as an excellent reminder to upgrade snapshots frequently, test both base and ports, and report problems [plus, of course, donate!].
CVS: cvs.openbsd.org: src
Update to the One True Awk, 2nd edition (Sep 12, 2023).
Viable ROP-free roadmap for i386/armv8/riscv64/alpha/sparc64
Theo de Raadt (deraadt@) posted to tech@ a detailed message explaining the past and (potential) future of anti-ROP measures in OpenBSD.