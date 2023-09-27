FreeBSD and OpenBSD News/Developments

Packet Filter, also known as PF or pf, is a BSD-licensed stateful packet filter used to filter TCP/IP traffic and perform Network Address Translation (NAT.) Originally created by OpenBSD, PF has been ported to FreeBSD since 5.3-RELEASE.

PF can identify where a packet should be directed or if it should even be allowed through; this can be decided based on the source and destination of that individual packet. PF can detect and block traffic you want to keep out of or in the local network. The firewall is highly flexible and even offers bandwidth management and packet priority.