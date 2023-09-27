IPFire 2.27 - Core Update 180 is available for testing
With the release of IPFire 2.27 - Core Update 179, we have made the next update available for testing: IPFire 2.27 - Core Update 180 comes with an updated toolchain, a large number of package updates and deprecates ReiserFS.
IPFire has been rebased on the latest version of the GNU toolchain comprising of glibc 2.38, GCC 13.2.0 & binutils 2.41. This allows us to keep IPFire modern, taking advantage of the latest advances in hardware support and acceleration, but most importantly use the latest hardening technologies available to us.