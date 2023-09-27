The LEC-MTK-I1200 comes in a SMARC 2.1 factor form and combines four Arm Cortex-A78 (up to 2.2GHz) and four Arm Cortex-A55 (up to 2.0GHz). The SoM can be configured to have four or eight GB of LPPDR4X and up to 256GB of UFS storage (32GB standard).

I consider Firefox 118 a major release because it finally brings the built-in translation feature for websites. Previously planned for Firefox 117, the new translation feature will let you automatically translate websites from one of the supported languages to another.

Dubbed “Faye”, LMDE 6 is based on the Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” operating system series and it’s powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.1 LTS kernel series. It comes in only one flavor with the latest and greatest Cinnamon 5.8 desktop environment.

Firefox 119 doesn’t look like it comes with big changes, but only a few improvements here and there. For example, it promises to let you import some of your Chrome extensions (if they’re available for Firefox, of course) when migrating your data from Google Chrome.

Arriving earlier than initially planned, the LibreOffice 7.6.2 and LibreOffice 7.5.7 updates contain a fix for CVE 2023-4863, a heap buffer overflow discovered in the widely used libwebp library, which is used to decode the now popular WebP graphics format.

Based on the Slackware 15.0 repositories from Slackware-15.0-patches as of September 21st, 2023, Porteus 5.01 received a major kernel bump compared to Porteus 5.0, which was powered by Linux kernel 5.18, namely the latest and greatest Linux 6.5 kernel. This will provide users who want to install Porteus on newer devices with better hardware support.

Survey to Explore openSUSE's Use Cases, More

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sep 27, 2023



A recently published openSUSE survey is asking IT professionals and users about their views on open-source technologies and the ever-evolving Linux ecosystem.

The [Use Case Survey[(https://survey.opensuse.org/) aims to gather insights on what will shape the future of Linux and its role in various industries. The survey has four groups with the potential of answering up to 30 questions based on the response of the first and only mandatory question. The survey can take less than 10 minutes depending on how in depth of details a surveyee would like to provide. The overarching themes and ideas of the survey are the following...

