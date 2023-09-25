GStreamer 1.22.6 and Software Lists
GStreamer: GStreamer 1.22.6 stable bug fix release
The GStreamer team is pleased to announce another bug fix release in the stable 1.22 release series of your favourite cross-platform multimedia framework! This release only contains bugfixes and security fixes and it should be safe to update from 1.22.x.
girouette – terminal-based weather app
girouette is terminal-based software which displays the current weather. It sources its data from OpenWeather.
8 Best Free and Open Source Hard Disk Utilities for System Tweakers
We showcase the finest open source tools to diagnose the health of a hard disk and improve its performance.
tstock – generate stock charts in the terminal
tstock is a command-line tool which generates stock charts in the terminal. It's written in Python and published under an open source license.
10 Best Free and Open Source Distraction-Free Tools for Writers
Here are the finest distraction-free applications to help you focus on writing without interruption.
Essential Cybersecurity Tools for Linux in 2023
In today’s digital happenings, taking serious cybersecurity measures is crucial to protect sensitive information from cybercriminals, especially for corporate organizations with high levels of digital data storage. A popular open-source operating system, Linux offers a solid foundation for building secure systems.
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Corel WordPerfect Office
Corel WordPerfect Office is an all-in-one office suite.
How to Use Jupyter Notebook: Beginner’s Tutorial
An easy-to-understand beginner's tutorial on how to use Jupyter Notebook, including installation steps, first Notebook creation and more.
s-tui is a terminal-based stress test and monitoring tool
Stress-Terminal UI, s-tui, is a monitoring tool for your CPU's temperature, frequency, power and utilization
12 Best Free and Open Source Linux Camera Tools
Linux offers excellent software for dealing with RAW files, for remotely operating cameras, importing and processing raw data, as well as software to read, write and edit camera metadata.
6 Best Free and Open Source Linux System Cleaning Tools
There are a number of open source applications for Linux which help to keep the operating system working like new.