Web Sites and Free Software: PersonalSit.es, Kanata, Neovim/Lilypond

The workflow I described worked OK, but there were a few issues with MIDI in Audacity. I had chosen to play the MIDI file from Audacity since I could conveniently script it to reload the MIDI file whenever the file updated, and Audacity works with IAC. Audacity note tracks seem to internally convert MIDI to the Allegro format, and whether because of that or something else, I noticed that faster rhythms played back with some lag. I also wasn't able to place the cursor partway through the track and start there — I had to select a region in order to start later in the track.

Finally, I had never been fully satisfied having to use a GUI program for MIDI playback. I have joint pain, and I've found that working in the terminal using only the keyboard both helps with that and is faster for me at this point. Today I want to discuss what I've found about playing MIDI files from the terminal, as well as some Neovim setup tweaks I've found helpful. Let's get started!