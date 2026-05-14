Fragnesia Is Yet Another Local Privilege Escalation Flaw in Linux Kernel

Milk-V has introduced the Jupiter2, a compact RISC-V single-board computer based on the SpacemiT Key Stone K3 processor. Similar to the recently announced Sipeed K3 Pico-ITX platform, the board combines eight X100 RISC-V CPU cores with an eight-core A100 AI subsystem rated for up to 60 TOPS, LPDDR5 memory, and high-speed networking interfaces including 10GbE SFP+.

Automotive Grade Linux (AGL) has announced the initial availability of its open source SoDeV reference platform for software-defined vehicles (SDVs), along with the addition of five new project members. The platform combines the AGL Unified Code Base (UCB) with Linux containers, VirtIO, Xen, Zephyr RTOS, and additional Linux Foundation technologies for automotive software development.

Kickstarter recently featured the IDO Claw campaign, a compact ARM-based system from Wireless-Tag designed for local OpenClaw deployment. The fanless platform combines the Rockchip RK3576 processor with LPDDR5 memory, onboard storage, dual Gigabit Ethernet, and hardware video acceleration for always-on AI and edge workloads.

Coming three weeks after PipeWire 1.6.4, the PipeWire 1.6.5 release is here to add a whole bunch of extra security checks and hardening fixes to the pipewire-pulse server, improve renegotiation in audioconvert when the graph rate changes and the resampler is disabled, and fix a crash in ALSA when logging.

The Sovereign Tech Agency is well known for funding open source projects through its Sovereign Tech Fund program, and it provided over €24.6 million EUR in funding to support more than 60 open source projects globally, including big names like Python Software Foundation, FreeBSD, Eclipse Foundation, OpenStreetMap Foundation (OSMF), and Drupal.

KDE Plasma 6.6.5 is mostly a bugfix release, improving performance for NVIDIA GPU users who experience issues introduced by the NVIDIA 595 graphics driver, and improving the login and lock screen experience by addressing a Plasma Login Manager crash when connecting and disconnecting multiple monitors and a startup failure when using certain graphics hardware.

Coming two months after LibreOffice 25.8.6, the LibreOffice 25.8.7 release is packed with more fixes to address various bugs, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users in an attempt to improve the overall stability and reliability of this popular open-source, free, and cross-platform office suite.

Fwupd 2.1.3 is here about two weeks after fwupd 2.1.2 with support for SHIFT6mq and SHIFTphone 8 modular smartphones, support for Redfish bearer token authentication, support for several XMC SPI chips, and support for parsing JCat files in libfwupd without using libjcat.