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Fragnesia Is Yet Another Local Privilege Escalation Flaw in Linux Kernel
Fragnesia (CVE-2026-46300) is a bug in the IPsec XFRM ESP-in-TCP subsystem, part of the Dirty Frag vulnerability class. It’s called Fragnesia because the skb “forgets” that a frag is shared during coalescing. The good news this time is that the mitigations for Dirty Frag also apply to Fragnesia.
In other words, if you already applied the mitigations from our Dirty Frag article, you’re not affected by Fragnesia. However, to fully patch both flaws in your Linux system, you will need to apply a Linux kernel update that includes patches for both Dirty Frag and Fragnesia.