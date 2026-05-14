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WINE or Emulation: Cemu, Proton, and WINE News
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Popular emulator Cemu was recently compromised with malware in Linux downloads | GamingOnLinux
Unfortunately, the popular Nintendo Wii U emulator Cemu was recently attacked, with it serving up malware in certain Linux builds.[...] The developers have already removed the offending versions of the emulator. So you're safe to download it now.
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XDA ☛ 20,000 Linux users grabbed a malicious Cemu build that steals passwords for coding and cloud credentials
Linux isn't as virus-free as it used to be. Once heralded as pretty useless, Linux antivirus software is more valuable now than ever, as people discover exploits and attacks in the open-source world more often than we'd like.
Such is the case with the Cemu emulator, which recently suffered a malicious attack that led to almost 20,000 Linux users downloading an infected file. And while the issue has since been remedied, people who downloaded a potentially infected file should take steps to protect themselves now.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Proton 11.0-1 Beta 3 brings FEX upgrades for Linux ARM64 (like the Steam Frame) | GamingOnLinux
Valve released the latest Beta for Proton 11 which brings with it an upgrade for FEX, the emulator to run x86 applications on ARM64 Linux devices.FEX is part of the special sauce that together with Proton and Lepton will enable many x86 Windows games to run on the upcoming Steam Frame which uses SteamOS Linux as the operating system.
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XDA ☛ Wine's Wayland driver just fixed the mouse control issue plaguing FPS games on Linux
Gaming on Linux has come a long, long way over the past few years, but it's still not perfect. It's dang close, and Linux is catching up to Windows, but it's not perfect. The good news is that the open-source community is working very hard to iron out the last bits of resistance that keep games on Linux from working as well as they do on Windows.
If you've tried running an FPS title through Wine, you may have noticed that the camera controls feel strange, juddery, or glitchy. It turns out it's due to how Wine handles the cursor, which affects FPS games. Fortunately, the excellent people who make up the Wine community have squashed this nasty bug, so FPS games should work a little better now.