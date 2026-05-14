news
Proprietary: Qt, Winpodx, and More
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Qt ☛ Qt Creator 19.0.2 released
We are happy to announce the release of Qt Creator 19.0.2!
The release fixes switching to English as the UI language in Qt Creator on systems with a non-English locale as well as a few other issues.
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Qt ☛ Qt 6.11.1 Released
Qt 6.11.1 is now available for download. As a patch release, Qt 6.11.1 doesn’t introduce new features, but it delivers around 450 bug fixes, security improvements, and quality enhancements on top of Qt 6.11.0. For a full overview of the most notable changes, take a look at the Qt 6.11.1 release notes.
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Adafruit ☛ Winpodx is like a Linux Subsystem for Windows
Ayush Pande has been using it instead of dual-booting or running GUI-heavy virtual machines on my everyday systems and dev environments, and barring gaming, it has surpassed its rivals in every scenario. So much so that he started wanting something similar on the Linux front.
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HowTo Geek ☛ 7 essential apps that work perfectly on both Windows and Linux
Having a Windows and Linux PC doesn’t mean you need entirely different toolsets for each platform. Many apps offer seamless cross-platform experiences, ensuring productivity without the hassle of relearning software. Here are seven apps that work smoothly on both Windows and Linux.
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The Register UK ☛ Linux gains more critical Windows apps: 3D Movie Maker and Space Cadet Pinball
Thanks in part to a Register reader and skilled programmer-archeologist, we bring you news of yet more vital enterprise Windows tools that have been brought to Linux.
All right, we know, nobody was holding back their Linux deployment until Microsoft 3D Movie Maker was made available, but it's here now. It's not the only familiar mid-1990s Windows app with a fresh new version either. Around the same age is the Space Cadet Pinball game, first released as part of the Microsoft Plus Pack for Windows 95, 31 years ago.
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Platform9 Removes One of the Biggest Barriers to Replacing VMware: Linux Administration
Platform9, the enterprise private cloud company, today announced updates to its Private Cloud Director (PCD), featuring Platform9 OS, a turnkey KVM-ready Linux distribution. The latest product update removes the Linux administration barrier required for enterprises to exit VMware and accelerate their journey to a modern private cloud. Platform9 OS also offers a secure and tightly validated platform that automatically stays up to date with growing cybersecurity threats, and provides a critical building block for AI applications built on Kubernetes and agentic workloads.