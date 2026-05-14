news
today's howtos
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Anže Pečar ☛ Fedidevs 9h Outage Postmortem
Today I had almost 9 hours of downtime on fedidevs.com and some of my other sites that I run on a Raspberry Pi at home. The alert came in just as I was heading to bed and I didn’t see it until I woke up this morning 🫣
Since Jake on Mastodon asked for a Cloudflare-style postmortem, here it is: [...]
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TecMint ☛ How to Find Deleted Files Still Eating Disk Space
You’re debugging a full disk alert at 2 am, and the df command is showing red while du / comes back looking totally fine. You run both commands 3 times, thinking you misread something. The numbers don’t match, and now you’re doubting your own terminal.
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idroot
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ID Root ☛ How To Install PipeWire on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
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ID Root ☛ How To Install ReactJS on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
If you want to install ReactJS on Ubuntu 26.04, you are in the right place.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install LibreOffice on Fedora 44
Fedora 44 is one of the most capable GNU/Linux releases in years, but it ships without a full office suite pre-installed.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Python on Fedora 44
You just set up a fresh Fedora 44 machine, and the first thing your project needs is Python.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install GStreamer on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
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Make Use Of ☛ I asked Claude to customize my Linux desktop, and it cooked harder than expected
While it’s technically possible to get far more functionality out of a status bar using something like Quickshell, I decided to keep things simple this time around. I ultimately chose Waybar again for its simplicity and low maintenance.