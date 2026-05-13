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Free and Open Source Software
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drgn - rogrammable debugger - LinuxLinks
drgn is a programmable debugger that puts scripting at the centre of the debugging workflow.
It exposes program types and variables directly to Python, which makes it well suited to exploring complex state in large programs. The project was developed for Linux kernel debugging, can also debug userspace C programs, and can be used both as a debugger and as a library for building debugging and introspection tools.
This is free and open source software.
sunsetr - automatic blue-light filter - LinuxLinks
sunsetr is a Rust-based blue-light filter for Wayland desktops that helps reduce eye strain by shifting displays from neutral daylight tones to warmer evening settings.
It targets modern compositors including Hyprland, Niri, Sway, River, and Wayfire, and can run from compositor startup configuration or as a user service.
This is free and open source software.
git-smart - small collection of Git helper commands - LinuxLinks
git-smart is a small collection of Git helper commands that try to make common repository tasks safer and more informative.
It’s aimed at users who want smarter defaults around pulling, merging, and viewing history, while still seeing the underlying Git commands being run. That makes it useful both as a convenience layer and as a gentle learning aid for less experienced Git users.
The software is distributed as a Ruby gem and installs commands such as git smart-pull, git smart-merge, and git smart-log.
This is free and open source software.
git-recent - jump between recently used local Git branches - LinuxLinks
git-recent is a command-line utility that helps developers quickly jump between recently used local Git branches.
It provides an interactive fzf-powered interface for browsing branch activity, checking what’s changed, and switching branches without manually remembering branch names or typing out checkout commands.
This is free and open source software.
JSLint - JavaScript code quality and coverage tool - LinuxLinks
JSLint is a JavaScript code quality and coverage tool.
It can lint JavaScript from the shell or from your own code, generate HTML reports, produce V8 coverage reports for Node.js and npm programs, and it also provides wrappers and integrations for the web, CodeMirror, Vim, and VSCode.
This is free and open source software.
waifu2x-ncnn-vulkan - upscaler and denoiser - LinuxLinks
waifu2x-ncnn-vulkan is a command-line image upscaler and denoiser built on the ncnn inference framework.
It uses Vulkan acceleration to process images quickly on a wide range of hardware, including Intel, AMD, NVIDIA, and Apple Silicon GPUs. The project provides portable executables for Windows, Linux, and macOS, and supports both individual image files and directory-based batch processing.
This is free and open source software.
Pixed - pixel art editor - LinuxLinks
Pixed is a touch-friendly pixel art editor written in C# and .NET 9 using the Avalonia UI framework.
It is designed for creating and editing pixel-art images, and the repository provides desktop releases for Windows and Linux. The software works with its own Pixed project format and can also handle a range of image and palette file formats.
This is free and open source software.