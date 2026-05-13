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Elementary OS vs. Linux Mint: I compared my once favorite distro to the Windows alternative
Quoting: Elementary OS vs. Linux Mint: I compared my once favorite distro to the Windows alternative | ZDNET —
Mint vs Elementary Linux Mint and Elementary
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Both elementary OS and Linux Mint are great for new users. Each distribution appeals to a different type of user. You can install and use both for free.
Linux has more different distributions than a puzzle has pieces. They number in the thousands, and range from the very easy to the incredibly complicated.
Clearly, if you're new to Linux, you're going to want to start with something that can painlessly introduce you to the open-source operating system. Every Linux user has an opinion on which distribution is best suited for new users, but I would argue that the choice depends on where you're coming from.
I want to address two different distributions that make sense for users coming from either MacOS or Windows. Those who are new to Linux probably don't want to migrate to an operating system that looks nothing like what they are used to.
Ergo: elementary OS and Linux Mint. Let's see which one is right for you.