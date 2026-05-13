Free, Libre, and Open Source Software, Web Habits, and Standards

My goal with this article is to help you develop a comprehensive understanding of the Kakoune text editor: what it is, how it works, and why it has that design.

Although this is not exactly a tutorial, we build up these concepts gradually, and plenty concrete usage examples and demo videos are provided to supplement the discussion.

This piece is quite long, and densely loaded with information. I suggest treating it like a long-term learning resource you can chip away at, rather than trying to tackle it all in one session.