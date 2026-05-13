GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

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Internet Society

How RightsCon Is an Unexpected Stress Test for the Multistakeholder Model of Internet Governance

The cancellation of RightsCon 2026 is a stark reminder that when opportunities for civic engagement are neutralized, so are stakeholders’ voices. In this case, civil society was denied the ability to meet in person in Lusaka last week to share ideas and opportunities for how to address some of the most urgent digital challenges of our time.

From Coverage to Meaningful Connectivity: How Kenya Is Leading Africa’s Internet Future

It’s not enough just to get everyone online—people need to be able to take full advantage of their access. That’s why, in Africa, where the connectivity discussion has traditionally focused on coverage, there’s a recent shift toward making access growth meaningful. 

9to5Linux

KDE Receives Over €1M from Sovereign Tech Fund for Software Development

The Sovereign Tech Agency is well known for funding open source projects through its Sovereign Tech Fund program, and it provided over €24.6 million EUR in funding to support more than 60 open source projects globally, including big names like Python Software Foundation, FreeBSD, Eclipse Foundation, OpenStreetMap Foundation (OSMF), and Drupal.

KDE Plasma 6.6.5 Is Out Now to Improve Performance for NVIDIA GPU Users

KDE Plasma 6.6.5 is mostly a bugfix release, improving performance for NVIDIA GPU users who experience issues introduced by the NVIDIA 595 graphics driver, and improving the login and lock screen experience by addressing a Plasma Login Manager crash when connecting and disconnecting multiple monitors and a startup failure when using certain graphics hardware.

LibreOffice 25.8.7 Announced as the Last Update in the LibreOffice 25.8 Series

Coming two months after LibreOffice 25.8.6, the LibreOffice 25.8.7 release is packed with more fixes to address various bugs, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users in an attempt to improve the overall stability and reliability of this popular open-source, free, and cross-platform office suite.

Fwupd 2.1.3 Linux Firmware Updater Adds Support for SHIFT6mq and SHIFTphone 8

Fwupd 2.1.3 is here about two weeks after fwupd 2.1.2 with support for SHIFT6mq and SHIFTphone 8 modular smartphones, support for Redfish bearer token authentication, support for several XMC SPI chips, and support for parsing JCat files in libfwupd without using libjcat.

GStreamer 1.28.3 Adds NXP i.MX 8M Plus Hardware-Accelerated H.265 Encoding

Coming about a month after GStreamer 1.28.2, the GStreamer 1.28.3 release introduces hardware-accelerated H.265 encoding support for NXP i.MX 8M Plus SoCs to the webrtcsink element, a leaky mode to the dataqueue-based elements, and fallback-source and enable-dummy properties to the fallbacksrc element.

Debian 14 “Forky” to Ship with Reproducible Packages, LoongArch64 Support

Debian’s Paul Gevers reports that the decision was taken for Debian to ship reproducible packages, which means that if you take the same source code, the same build instructions, and the same environment, you can build a binary package that’s bit-for-bit identical every single time. This will be a requirement in Debian 14 “Forky,” and non-reproducible packages will be blocked.

SparkyLinux 8.3 Released with Support for Linux Kernel 7.0, Debian 13.4 Base

Based on and fully compatible with the Debian 13.4 “Trixie” repositories, SparkyLinux 8.3 ships with Linux 6.12.86 LTS as the default kernel on the live system, with the latest Linux 6.12.87 LTS already in the repos, as well as support for Linux kernels 7.0.6, 6.18.29 LTS, and 6.6.125 LTS kernels, which users can install from the official SparkyLinux repositories.

MX Linux 25.2 Enters Public Beta Testing with New Text Mode Installer

The MX Linux 25.2 release is the second update in the MX Linux 25 “Infinity” series and promises to ship with a much-improved installer that now features a new text mode, allowing you to install MX Linux in a terminal emulator by running sudo minstall --tui or a text console by running minstall-launcher.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 10th, 2026

I want to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

Tor Project blog

New Release: Tails 7.7.3

For more details, read our changelog.

Defending the public's right to know

Internet freedom has declined for 15 consecutive years. Beyond surveillance, the erosion of privacy and anonymity, and information manipulation, governments are targeting specific sites and services, or attacking infrastructure itself, causing shutdowns and deliberate disruptions for internet users. But how do we know when the internet is censored and how?

LinuxGizmos.com

Framework Laptop 13 gets RISC-V upgrade with DC-ROMA Mainboard III

DeepComputing has launched the DC-ROMA RISC-V Mainboard III for the Framework Laptop 13, a modular RISC-V platform based on the SpacemiT K3 processor. The board combines an eight-core RISC-V CPU, up to 60 TOPS of AI acceleration, LPDDR5 memory, and compatibility with the Framework Laptop 13 ecosystem.

Milk-V Jupiter2 brings SpacemiT K3 RISC-V platform to Pico-ITX form factor

Milk-V has introduced the Jupiter2, a compact RISC-V single-board computer based on the SpacemiT Key Stone K3 processor. Similar to the recently announced Sipeed K3 Pico-ITX platform, the board combines eight X100 RISC-V CPU cores with an eight-core A100 AI subsystem rated for up to 60 TOPS, LPDDR5 memory, and high-speed networking interfaces including 10GbE SFP+.

news

GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 13, 2026

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

'Tech' Media Keeps Hyping Up Local Privilege Escalation, Cites Microsoft as 'Linux Authority' (FUD Source)
poor coverage
Sasha Levin (GAFAM) Wants 'Killswitch' for Linux (the Kernel)
some articles on 'killswitch'
Debian 14 “Forky” to Ship with Reproducible Packages, LoongArch64 Support
The upcoming Debian 14 “Forky” operating system series will ship with reproducible package builds and official support for the LoongArch64 architecture.
Linux 7.1-rc3
RC3 is ready
Fedora Linux 44 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
Fedora Linux 44 distribution is now available for download powered by Linux kernel 6.19 and featuring the latest GNOME 50 and KDE Plasma 6.6 desktop environments, and many other enhancements.
KDE Plasma 6.6.5 Is Out Now to Improve Performance for NVIDIA GPU Users
KDE Plasma 6.6.5 is now available as the fifth maintenance update in the KDE Plasma 6.6 desktop environment series with various improvements and bug fixes.
Joining This Year's Tux Machines Anniversary Party [original]
exactly 4 weeks away
 
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
mostly GNU/Linux stories
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software, Web Habits, and Standards
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Programming Leftovers
Development picks for today
Security News and Many Holes in Proprietary Software
Security leftovers
Open Hardware/Modding: RISC-V, Pine64, and More
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Red Hat Announcements and Packaging of Commoditised Pieces
Red Hat leftovers
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Little community left
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Instructionals/Technical posts
Graphics: NVIDIA VA-API Driver 0.0.17 and AMD Fixes Linux HDMI 2.1 DSC Limitation
Stack for displays and more
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Fedora, Flatpak, and IBM Red Hat's Annual Event Being About 90% About Slop and Selling Microsoft
not looking inspiring
Games: Arcade, Against Coyote, Steam Deck, and More
gaming leftovers
KDE Receives Over €1M from Sovereign Tech Fund for Software Development
The KDE Project will receive over €1 million EUR (~ $1,5 million USD) from The Sovereign Tech Fund to continue and improve software development for KDE Plasma, KDE Linux, and KDE apps.
Perl: This week in PSC and More
3 picks for today/this week
Android Leftovers
Android’s desktop OS for ‘Googlebook’ leaks with basic features, virtual desktops, terminal
Linux has quietly become more forward-thinking than Windows, and these 6 features prove it
The Linux desktop market share is ridiculously tiny next to the sheer dominance of Windows 11, and there's simply no denying that
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Elementary OS vs. Linux Mint: I compared my once favorite distro to the Windows alternative
If you're looking for a user-friendly Linux distribution
Fedora Kinoite vs. Silverblue: My verdict after testing both immutable Linux distros
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Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Microsoft Windows in Montenegro: From 99% to Just 60% (or About 20% if One Counts Mobile as Well) [original]
Microsoft has mass layoffs impacting its most experienced workers
GNU/Linux Distributions and Operating System Leftovers
a few more links
GNOME Desktop/GTK: Agile Rates After Launch and Flatpak Sandbox Escape via Yelp
Red Hat and others
Security Breaches, Patches, and Linux Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt/Fear-mongering/Dramatisation
FUD and more
Education and Standards in the News
3 more stories
Web Browsers/Web Servers/Feed Readers Leftovers
Firefox and more
Programming Leftovers
Development news
cURL's Stenberg: "Mythos" is Marketing Hype by Sleazy Slop Peddler, Anthropic
indeed
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG): Hosting, WordPress, "Out With the JS, In With the HTML"
mindset changes
GNU and Software Freedom / Digital Sovereignty Leftovers
freedom-focused picks
Open Hardware/Modding: RISC-V, Raspberry Pi, and More
Hardware picks
Audiocasts/Shows: Social Control Media, Linux User Space, LINUX Unplugged, and Late Night Linux
4 new episodes
Linux Foundation Tries to Devote Resources to Kernel (Linux) After Criticism, Partners With Sonatype
2 news picks
News About BSD and ZFS in Particular
ZFS and more
Debian: Freexian Collaborators, Colin Watson, and Tails Release
Debian news
Microsoft, Slop, and Paid-for Red Hat Pieces
Red Hat leftovers
Databases: PgBouncer 1.25.2, gAdmin 4 9.15, Ajqvue 3.6, pgFormatter v5.10, and More
mostly but not only postgres
Games: Moving to GNU/Linux, Godot 4.7 Beta 2, New Steam Games Playable on the Steam Deck, and More
gaming leftovers
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical posts
Audacious 4.6 Media Player Promises File Browser Plugin, Beta Out Now
Audacious 4.6 open-source media player is now available for public beta testing with a File Browser plugin, a macOS Now Playing plugin, support for playing Musepack SV8 files, and much more.
Android Leftovers
Android Owners: You Could Get Part of Google's $135 Million Data Settlement
Two years without a laptop taught me what Android can't do (and Linux can)
Two years ago, I replaced my laptop with an Android-based desktop
Pi Slate – A Raspberry Pi 5 handheld Linux cyberdeck with a 5-inch 1920×720 touchscreen display
We previously wrote about Carbon’s CyberT, a Blackberry-style Raspberry Pi CM4 handheld Linux cyberdeck designed for Kali Linux and penetration testing
LibreOffice 25.8.7 Announced as the Last Update in the LibreOffice 25.8 Series
LibreOffice 25.8.7 is now available for download as the seventh and last maintenance update to the latest LibreOffice 25.8 office suite series with more than 10 bug fixes.
Free and Open Source Software, and Benchmark
I’ll put this mini PC through its paces from a Linux perspective
ALBA Linux Project – Japanese Linux distribution
ALBA Linux Project is an Ubuntu-based Linux distribution that’s developed by a Japanese student
Linux Mint vs. Elementary OS: I compared both distros, and here's my advice
If you're looking for a user-friendly Linux distribution
Fedora Hummingbird: Taking the Hummingbird model to the full operating system
At Red Hat Summit 2026, we’re announcing Fedora Hummingbird — a new container-based rolling Fedora Linux distribution
Fwupd 2.1.3 Linux Firmware Updater Adds Support for SHIFT6mq and SHIFTphone 8
Fwupd 2.1.3 Linux firmware updater is now available for download with support for the SHIFT6mq and SHIFTphone 8 modular smartphones, as well as various other improvements.
Android Leftovers
Android 17 could let you remove a major Pixel feature
Parrot 7.2 Is Now Officially Available for Download with “Copy Fail” Patch
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Switching From Windows to Linux? These 15 Pro Tips Make Ubuntu Feel Like Home
I've been using Ubuntu for decades. Whether you're new to the OS or returning to it after a while
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Milk-V Jupiter2 brings SpacemiT K3 RISC-V platform to Pico-ITX form factor
Software support listed by Milk-V includes Bianbu 3.0, Ubuntu 26.04, OpenHarmony 6.0, OpenKylin, Deepin, and Fedora
Ubuntu 26.04 vs. Fedora 44: After years of testing both Linux distros, here's my verdict
Ubuntu and Fedora are two powerhouse Linux distributions
Today in Techrights
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GStreamer 1.28.3 Adds NXP i.MX 8M Plus Hardware-Accelerated H.265 Encoding
GStreamer 1.28.3 has been released today as the third maintenance update to the latest and greatest GStreamer 1.28 series of this powerful, free, open-source, and cross-platform multimedia framework.
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Web Leftovers
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GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
mostly GNU/Linux today
AMD and Nvidia Changes in Linux
a triplet of updates
KDE: Oxygen’s Revival and Tushar Gupta Works on Plasma NM
KDE updates
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I added a Windows-style taskbar to Android, and it just makes sense
Review: Fedora 44
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Databases: MySQL and SQLite Analysis and More
a pair of new analyses
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Development leftovers
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Ubuntu 26.10 (Stonking Stingray) release date & schedule
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Ubuntu (Microsoft Canonical) and Fedora (IBM) Promoting Ponzi Scheme of Slop for No Good Reason (No User Demand for That)
getting worse
IPFire 2.29 Core Update 201 Linux Firewall Distro Released with DNS Firewall
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Sparky 8.3
There is the third update available for Sparky 8 – 8.3
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This is free and open source software
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Instructionals/Technical posts
Manjaro 26.1 Preview Unveils New Features
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Restriced by the West, Huawei's Open Source HarmonyOS Now Powers 55 Million Devices
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Stable kernels: Linux 7.0.6, and Linux 6.18.29
I'm announcing the release of the 7.0.6 kernel
SparkyLinux 8.3 Released with Support for Linux Kernel 7.0, Debian 13.4 Base
SparkyLinux 8.3 distribution is now available for download with support for Linux kernel 7.0, based on Debian 13 “Trixie”. Here’s what’s new!
MX Linux 25.2 Enters Public Beta Testing with New Text Mode Installer
MX Linux 25.2 is now available for public beta testing based on the Debian 13.4 release and featuring a new text mode installer, as well as numerous other installer improvements.
Debian's next release just made it near-impossible for tampered binaries to sneak onto your PC
The Linux community has been working on solving the attack vector
Why I just can't love Linux Mint
Linux Mint is a stable, reliable, and user-friendly Linux distro that provides a smooth transition for Windows users coming to Linux
Tux Machines' Upcoming Community Events and Web Autonomy [original]
There's a lot to be celebrated
SpacemiT K3 integrates 8-core RISC-V CPU cluster and 60 TOPS AI engine
According to Banana Pi Open Source Hardware on social media
Alexandre Oliva: software in the public domain
When I was a kid learning to write my first programs in a programmable calculator with a 1-line display and some 1.4K "program steps" (whatever that meant) of memory
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Sipeed launches K3 Pico-ITX and CoM260 boards with SpacemiT RISC-V SoC
Sipeed also lists software support for Bianbu OS, Ubuntu 26.04, OpenHarmony 6.0, OpenKylin, Deepin, and Fedora on the K3 Pico-ITX platform
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 10th, 2026
The 291st installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending May 10th, 2026.
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
GNU/Linux Leftovers
mostly from Valnet
Homelabs and private cloud workspace at home
a couple more picks from Valnet
Red Hat/Fedora: Bazzite 44 Update, Flatseal, Qubes OS
4 picks for today, mostly from Valnet
Gaming With Android and With GNU/Linux
2 Valnet articles
Terminal: Fish vs Bash, cURL, and Powerful Command-Like Utilities
recent articles from Valnet
Running Old Windows Inside GNU/Linux (WSL9x)
2 new links