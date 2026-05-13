news
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
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PC Gamer ☛ I've spent 30 years with Microsoft but Linux and Pop! OS might have converted me
There's a sadness in the technosphere right now, ain't there? This overwhelming disappointment that sort of lingers at the back of your mind like unkempt cable management. Enough journalists have called out the enshittification of PC gaming (or platform decay as us sophisticated lot call it), I'm certainly not the first in that regard. But back in January of this year, I finally had enough of it in Windows, and sacked off the legendary operating system entirely in favour of Pop! and that's a big bloody deal for me.
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Audiocasts/Shows
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Linux Matters 81: Cooking up a framework desktop
Mark organises recipes, Alan tidies up an app, Martin builds a new desktop.
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Distributions and Operating Systems
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New Releases
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PR Web ☛ 10ZiG Unveils New Linux OS Version to Boost Performance, Security and Endpoint Longevity
10ZiG® Technology, a leading provider of thin and zero client hardware and software solutions for VDI, DaaS, and web application environments, today announced the release of 10ZiG Linux OS v16.6 (NOS™, PeakOS™, RepurpOS™), a major advancement of its Linux-based operating system built on the latest Ubuntu 24.04 LTS platform. The new version delivers long-term stability, enhanced performance, strengthened security, and expanded hardware compatibility to help organizations future-proof endpoint strategies and maximize existing investments.
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BSD
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Undeadly ☛ Let's find out how to get predictable IPv6 addresses assigned to OpenBSD VMs
Florian takes us on a guided tour of how inet6 autoconf actually works, with enlightening and entertaining peeks into selected piece of OpenBSD source.
At the end, we are asked to "now, draw the rest of the owl".
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Debian Family
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Homo Ludditus ☛ Small polish touches to Debian 13 installed via Xebian
Since the home page of Xebian insists that this Debian blend (not derivative!), “with only a thin layer for artwork and configuration that differs from Debian,” is “based on Debian Unstable/sid,” I have to insist on enlightening the plebeians: Xebian has two editions, and there are periodic “development” builds of them “in the staging area”: xebian-trixie-amd64.hybrid.iso (1.7 GB) and xebian-unstable-amd64.hybrid.iso (2.2 GB). So Xebian can be used to install a bloat-free XFCE edition of Debian stable.
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