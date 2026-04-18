news
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO (Windows Breaking Itself)
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Security Week ☛ Another DraftKings Hacker Sentenced to Prison
Kamerin Stokes sold stolen credentials through an online marketplace even after pleading guilty to his role in the DraftKings attack.
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Security Week ☛ Two North Korean IT Worker Scheme Facilitators Jailed in the US
Kejia Wang and Zhenxing Wang compromised the identities of dozens of US persons to help land jobs at over 100 companies.
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Security Week ☛ Recent Apache ActiveMQ Vulnerability Exploited in the Wild
The remote code execution vulnerability tracked as CVE-2026-34197 came to light in early April.
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OpenSSF (Linux Foundation) ☛ Why Third-Party Notices Are Breaking at Scale: What the Ecosystem Needs Next
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Security Week ☛ Cursor Hey Hi (AI) Vulnerability Exposed Developer Devices
An indirect prompt injection could be chained with a sandbox bypass and Cursor’s remote tunnel feature for shell access to machines.
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Security Week ☛ 53 DDoS Domains Taken Down by Law Enforcement
Authorities in 21 countries participated in a coordinated action against DDoS-for-hire services.
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Security Week ☛ In Other News: Satellite Cybersecurity Act, $90K Chrome Flaw, Teen Hacker Arrested
Other noteworthy stories that might have slipped under the radar: ShinyHunters targets Rockstar Games, ShowDoc vulnerability exploited in the wild, and EPA to boost cybersecurity budget to $19 million.
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Bruce Schneier ☛ Mythos and Cybersecurity
Last week, Anthropic pulled back the curtain on Claude Mythos Preview, an Hey Hi (AI) model so capable at finding and exploiting software vulnerabilities that the company decided it was too dangerous to release to the public.
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Security Week ☛ ZionSiphon Malware Targets ICS in Water Facilities
The malware is configured to operate on systems associated with Israeli water treatment and desalination plants.
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Yifei Zhan: CommBank hardware MFA token
A while ago, CommBank started asking for MFA confirmation on its mobile app for every NetBank login on a browser. Previously, there was an option to use SMS for MFA, which isn’t as secure as I would like, but it was at least usable. Since I’m switching away from Android to Mobian and won’t be able to use the CommBank app for much longer, I applied for a physical NetCode token.
The letter that came with it has the wrong link for activation, the correct link is under NetBank -> Settings -> NetCode (under the Security section)
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Trail of Bits ☛ We beat Google’s zero-knowledge proof of quantum cryptanalysis
Two weeks ago, Google’s Quantum Hey Hi (AI) group published a zero-knowledge proof of a quantum circuit so optimized, they concluded that first-generation quantum computers will break elliptic curve cryptography keys in as little as 9 minutes. Today, Trail of Bits is publishing our own zero-knowledge proof that significantly improves Google’s on all metrics.
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LWN ☛ Security updates for Friday
Security updates have been issued by AlmaLinux (.NET 8.0, .NET 9.0, freerdp, libarchive, and thunderbird), Debian (chromium, openssh, and thunderbird), Fedora (aurorae, bluedevil, breeze-gtk, buildah, cockpit, extra-cmake-modules, flatpak-kcm, grub2-breeze-theme, kactivitymanagerd, kcm_wacomtablet, kde-cli-tools, kde-gtk-config, kdecoration, kdeplasma-addons, kf6, kf6-attica, kf6-baloo, kf6-bluez-qt, kf6-breeze-icons, kf6-frameworkintegration, kf6-kapidox, kf6-karchive, kf6-kauth, kf6-kbookmarks, kf6-kcalendarcore, kf6-kcmutils, kf6-kcodecs, kf6-kcolorscheme, kf6-kcompletion, kf6-kconfig, kf6-kconfigwidgets, kf6-kcontacts, kf6-kcoreaddons, kf6-kcrash, kf6-kdav, kf6-kdbusaddons, kf6-kdeclarative, kf6-kded, kf6-kdesu, kf6-kdnssd, kf6-kdoctools, kf6-kfilemetadata, kf6-kglobalaccel, kf6-kguiaddons, kf6-kholidays, kf6-ki18n, kf6-kiconthemes, kf6-kidletime, kf6-kimageformats, kf6-kio, kf6-kirigami, kf6-kitemmodels, kf6-kitemviews, kf6-kjobwidgets, kf6-knewstuff, kf6-knotifications, kf6-knotifyconfig, kf6-kpackage, kf6-kparts, kf6-kpeople, kf6-kplotting, kf6-kpty, kf6-kquickcharts, kf6-krunner, kf6-kservice, kf6-kstatusnotifieritem, kf6-ksvg, kf6-ktexteditor, kf6-ktexttemplate, kf6-ktextwidgets, kf6-kunitconversion, kf6-kuserfeedback, kf6-kwallet, kf6-kwidgetsaddons, kf6-kwindowsystem, kf6-kxmlgui, kf6-modemmanager-qt, kf6-networkmanager-qt, kf6-prison, kf6-purpose, kf6-qqc2-desktop-style, kf6-solid, kf6-sonnet, kf6-syndication, kf6-syntax-highlighting, kf6-threadweaver, kgamma, kglobalacceld, kinfocenter, kmenuedit, knighttime, kpipewire, krdp, kscreen, kscreenlocker, ksshaskpass, ksystemstats, kwayland, kwayland-integration, kwin, kwin-x11, kwrited, layer-shell-qt, libexif, libkscreen, libksysguard, libplasma, nix, ocean-sound-theme, oxygen-sounds, pam-kwallet, plasma-activities, plasma-activities-stats, plasma-breeze, plasma-browser-integration, plasma-desktop, plasma-dialer, plasma-discover, plasma-disks, plasma-drkonqi, plasma-firewall, plasma-integration, plasma-keyboard, plasma-login-manager, plasma-milou, plasma-mobile, plasma-nano, plasma-nm, plasma-oxygen, plasma-pa, plasma-print-manager, plasma-sdk, plasma-setup, plasma-systemmonitor, plasma-systemsettings, plasma-thunderbolt, plasma-vault, plasma-welcome, plasma-workspace, plasma-workspace-wallpapers, plasma-workspace-x11, plasma5support, plymouth-kcm, plymouth-theme-breeze, podman, polkit-kde, powerdevil, qqc2-breeze-style, sddm-kcm, skopeo, spacebar, spectacle, thunderbird, and xdg-desktop-portal-kde), Mageia (cockpit-338), Oracle (capstone, cockpit, firefox, fontforge, freerdp, golang-github-openprinting-ipp-usb, kernel, nghttp2, nodejs:20, nodejs:24, openexr, and squid), Red Hat (gnutls, libarchive, libpng, libpng12, libpng15, libtiff, libvpx, libxslt, multiple packages, python, python3, python3.11, python3.12, and python3.9), Slackware (libxml2), SUSE (apache-pdfbox, azure-storage-azcopy, corosync, cups, freerdp, iproute2, libsdb2_4_2, libtpms, NetworkManager, openssl-1_1, ovmf, plexus-utils, python, python-CairoSVG, python-jwcrypto, python-PyJWT, python-pyOpenSSL, python-urllib3, python3, python314, rust1.93, shim, smc-tools, terraform-provider-local, terraform-provider-random, terraform-provider-tls, thunderbird, tiff, util-linux, and vim), and Ubuntu (libowasp-esapi-java, linux, linux-aws, linux-aws-5.15, linux-gcp, linux-gke, linux-gkeop, linux-lowlatency, linux-lowlatency-hwe-5.15, linux-nvidia, linux-oracle, linux, linux-aws, linux-aws-6.8, linux-gcp, linux-gke, linux-gkeop, linux-ibm, linux-lowlatency, linux-lowlatency-hwe-6.8, linux, linux-realtime, linux-aws-fips, linux-fips, linux-gcp-fips, linux-fips, linux-gcp-fips, linux-gcp, linux-gcp-6.17, linux-hwe-5.15, linux-intel-iot-realtime, linux-realtime, linux-nvidia, linux-nvidia-6.8, linux-nvidia-lowlatency, linux-nvidia-tegra, linux-nvidia-tegra, linux-nvidia-tegra-igx, linux-realtime, linux-realtime-6.8, linux-realtime-6.17, ofono, and ruby-rack).
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Windows TCO / Windows Bot Nets
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Tom's Hardware ☛ Microsoft's April patch puts backdoored Windows domain controllers into reboot loops — third known issue from KB5082063 is affecting backdoored Windows Server 2016 through 2025
Installing this month's backdoored Windows Server security update has knocked some enterprise domain controllers into continuous reboot cycles.
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