Security Leftovers and Windows TCO (Windows Breaking Itself)

A while ago, CommBank started asking for MFA confirmation on its mobile app for every NetBank login on a browser. Previously, there was an option to use SMS for MFA, which isn’t as secure as I would like, but it was at least usable. Since I’m switching away from Android to Mobian and won’t be able to use the CommBank app for much longer, I applied for a physical NetCode token.

The letter that came with it has the wrong link for activation, the correct link is under NetBank -> Settings -> NetCode (under the Security section)