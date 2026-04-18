news
Emulation/Games: RPCS3, Gopher64, and Proton 11 Beta
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PlayStation 3 emulator RPCS3 can now auto-configure games for you | GamingOnLinux
Emulating the Sony PlayStation 3 just got even better, with the open source RPCS3 now configuring games for you.
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The first major update for Slay the Spire 2 is out now | GamingOnLinux
After running an opt-in Beta for a while, Mega Crit have released the first major gameplay content update for the deck-builder Slay the Spire 2. In other recent news, the developer recently increased their support for Godot Engine directly.
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Death Stranding 2 patch 1.4 should make it look better on lower settings | GamingOnLinux
Nixxes and KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS are continuing to improved the PC release of Death Stranding 2, with patch 1.4 out now and there's more to come.
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Properly funny chaotic dungeon crawler Lucky Tower Ultimate 1.0 has launched | GamingOnLinux
If you enjoy replayable games that have plenty of action, exploration and comedy - Lucky Tower Ultimate is one you need to pick up. After being in Early Access since 2024, Studio Seufz have launched it with a nice big content update. And, if you haven't played for a while, there's a lot more to explore and discover in it since the original EA release.
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Nintendo 64 emulator Gopher64 adds RetroAchievements support | GamingOnLinux
If emulation is your thing - check out the Gopher64 emulator for the Nintendo 64, as a major new release of the open source project has arrived. Created by Logan "loganmc10" McNaughton who also made the now retired simple64 emulator project, with Gopher64 being their next-generation option.
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METRO 2039 gets revealed for release this Winter | GamingOnLinux
Going deep into post-apocalyptic Moscow, 4A Games and Deep Silver have now fully revealed METRO 2039. It's going to release sometime this Winter so we don't even have to wait too long on it.
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Proton 11 Beta arrives to bring enhanced gaming compatibility to Linux / SteamOS | GamingOnLinux
Valve just put up a Beta for Proton 11, the next major release of their compatibility layer to run Windows games on Linux / SteamOS. This brings with it quite a lot of enhancements, with it being based on Wine 11 it also brings with it support for the new NTSync which in some cases can improve game performance (but don't expect huge gains here).