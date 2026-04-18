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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 18, 2026



Quoting: This Week in Plasma: Per-Screen Virtual Desktops and Wayland Session Restore - KDE Blogs —

Last week over 20 KDE contributors converged on the Austrian city of Graz for our annual mega-sprint. It was a busy week, offering a good opportunity for the kinds of face-to-face conversations that can unblock stuck work and reach new consensus. Expect reports to appear on Planet KDE over the next week or two.

We skipped an issue of TWiP due to the sprint but these past two weeks have indeed been busy! Some major features landed, along with a slew of impactful UI improvements. Let’s get right into it...