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Orange Pi Zero 3W – An Allwinner A733 SBC in Raspberry Pi Zero form factor
Quoting: Orange Pi Zero 3W - An Allwinner A733 SBC in Raspberry Pi Zero form factor - CNX Software —
Orange Pi Zero 3W is Raspberry Pi Zero-sized SBC powered by an Allwinner A733 octa-core Arm Cortex-A76/A55 SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, a microSD card slot, and footprints for eMMC flash or UFS storage.
Other features include a 4K-capable mini HDMI port, two USB-C ports, one with DP 1.4 Alt mode, a MIPI DSI display connector, two MIPI CSI camera connectors, a WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4 module, and a 40-pin GPIO header.