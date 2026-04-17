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Databases: PGConf.BE, YottaDB, and QLAlchemy 2
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PostgreSQL ☛ PGConf.BE : Preliminary schedule, registrations open and speakers online
PGConf.BE 2026 will be held in Haasrode, Leuven, about 25km from Brussels.
The conference will take place on May 5th, 2026. Registrations are open.
The speakers and their sessions are available, as well as the preliminary schedule.
See you in Leuven in May 2026!
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YottaDB ☛ Koalas, JSON, r2.04, and AIM
I wanted to explore a JSON dataset with the ZYDECODE command introduced in YottaDB r2.04. I found a JSON dataset of Koala records for twenty years to 2014 in Noosa Shire in Queensland, downloaded it, and renamed the file to NoosaShireKoalaRecordsto2014.json. I then loaded the raw data into the line local variable from which I parsed the JSON into the ^koala global variable. Note that ZYDECODE expects the top level of line to be the count of lines that make up the JSON file, which is one less than i, since the last value of i corresponds to when YottaDB encountered the end-of-file.
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Miguel Grinberg ☛ SQLAlchemy 2 In Practice - Chapter 5 - Advanced Many-To-Many Relationships
This is the fifth chapter of my SQLAlchemy 2 in Practice book. If you'd like to support my work, I encourage you to buy this book, either directly from my store or on Amazon. Thank you!
You have now learned the design blocks used in relational databases. Sometimes, however, these building blocks have to be "tweaked" a bit to achieve a desired goal. This chapter is dedicated to exploring a very useful variation on the many-to-many relationship.
For your reference, here is a summary of the book contents: [...]