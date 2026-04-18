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Christian Hofstede-Kuhn ☛ Running Your Own AS: Direct Hetzner Peering, a Fourth Edge, and Bringing the Home LAN into the Fabric | Larvitz Blog
Part 1 set up a single FreeBSD BGP router with two upstream providers. Part 2 added a Vultr edge with native peering and tied both routers together with iBGP. Part 3 joined LocIX Düsseldorf with a dedicated third edge router. This is Part 4.
A few months of operating a multi-PoP BGP network produces a shopping list. I wanted direct peering with networks that move real traffic, a fourth edge in a new PoP, and my own IPv6 space on the home LAN instead of ISP-assigned addressing. This article covers the changes that made that happen.
The headline, if I had to pick one, is two mtr traces. First, from a nettest jail on my home LAN to Hetzner’s network: [...]
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Linuxize ☛ sha256sum and md5sum Commands: Verify File Integrity in Linux
How to use sha256sum and md5sum to generate and verify checksums for files, validate ISO downloads, and detect tampering on GNU/Linux systems.
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idroot
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ID Root ☛ How To Install FirewallD on Debian 13
Every Debian 13 server exposed to the internet needs a firewall.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install SpiderFoot on Fedora 43
If you work in cybersecurity, bug bounty hunting, or network reconnaissance, you already know how much time manual OSINT research can eat up.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Magento on Fedora 43
Magento stands as one of the most powerful and flexible e-commerce platforms available today, powering thousands of online stores worldwide.
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HowTo Geek ☛ I've used Linux for 18 years, but these 5 terminal tricks still surprise me
The terminal is an integral part of the Linux experience, and it used to be even more important than it is now. Despite two decades of use, there are some Linux terminal shortcuts that consistently impress me because of just how useful they can be. These are 5 Linux tricks that will make mundane, tedious jobs much easier.
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HowTo Geek ☛ The 15 terminal commands that made me forget about Linux file managers
Whether your file manager is KDE’s Dolphin, GNOME’s Files, or an alternative, it’s probably an essential part of your workflow, used daily to navigate and organize your files. However, Linux users have been performing these tasks for decades, long before GUI desktops even existed.
So, how can you avoid GUI file managers altogether? Let’s find out...