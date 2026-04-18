Part 1 set up a single FreeBSD BGP router with two upstream providers. Part 2 added a Vultr edge with native peering and tied both routers together with iBGP. Part 3 joined LocIX Düsseldorf with a dedicated third edge router. This is Part 4.

A few months of operating a multi-PoP BGP network produces a shopping list. I wanted direct peering with networks that move real traffic, a fourth edge in a new PoP, and my own IPv6 space on the home LAN instead of ISP-assigned addressing. This article covers the changes that made that happen.

The headline, if I had to pick one, is two mtr traces. First, from a nettest jail on my home LAN to Hetzner’s network: [...]