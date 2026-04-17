news
Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
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In Europe, More People Turn to Russia for Answers, Not Microsoft
The future of computing doesn't look pretty
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SLAPP Censorship - Part 48 Out of 200: Brett Wilson LLP and 5RB Copy-Pasting Bogus Claims for Violent Americans (Microsoft) Who Tell Women to Kill Themselves
Microsoft's Graveley telling his partner to kill herself is probably a crime
New
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Strikes at the EPO Carry on, Staff Union of the European Patent Office (SUEPO) Increases Pressure Ahead of Technical and Operational Support Committee (TOSC) Meeting Next Week
the local section The Hague (or SUEPO TH) wants to rally many staff members
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Gemini Links 16/04/2026: LLM Nuisance, Identity Systems (Surveillance), and Why Windows is Failing
Links for the day
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'Going Offline' is Not Primitivism
Computers are good at automation, but people are not robots
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The Register MS Has Published Article With "AI" 18 Times in it, "Cloud" 9 Times. It Got Paid to Do This.
What happened to journalism?
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The EFF Is Hardly Doing Anything Anymore
Our series about the EFF has been brewing for over 2 years already
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Microsoft Uses Slop to Bribe (at No Cost) Nations That Otherwise Would Move to GNU/Linux and IBM is Forcing Red Hat Staff to Use Slop
Life it too short to waste "consuming" slop
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Links 16/04/2026: Roblox Launching ‘Roblox Kids’ Accounts and "Deepfake Nudes Crisis in Schools"
Links for the day
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Red Hat Staff: IBM Red Hat Laid Off About 400 Engineers, the Media Did Not Cover This
The media is not doing its job or doing a really shoddy job
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Gemini Links 16/04/2026: Nocturnal Pulse, Unpersoned Outlaws, and Monaspace Lagrange Fontpacks
Links for the day
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Richard Stallman Lecture in GDC Auditorium in Austin, Texas
corporate power could not 'cancel' the man
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It's Not About the Head, It's About the Masters (and Funding)
Regardless of who the OSI claims to be its leader, its masters are Microsoft, just follow the money
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Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
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IRC Proceedings: Wednesday, April 15, 2026
IRC logs for Wednesday, April 15, 2026
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Thursday contains all the text.
Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):