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Games: Ridiculous Stats Battles, 4Connect, TerraTech Legion, and More
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Positech Games ☛ Ridiculous Stats Battles – Cliffski's Blog
Although that was a big improvement, play-testing showed me that a key problem still remained (which is true of all auto-batllers), which was namely ‘How can I translate what I learn from all these stats into adjusting my deployment the next time I fight this battle? This is a big problem (and it was back in the Gratuitous Space Battles days), and I have experimented a lot and come up with a solution I am super happy with!
In hindsight, the solution is obvious. Give the player a way to view want went wrong last time, when they try the level again. In code terms, this was a ton of work, but it works!
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Alvaro Montoro ☛ CSS Games: 4Connect
Over the past few months, I've been creating a series of web development-themed games as part of comiCSS, blending learning with playful experimentation. One of those games is 4Connect, a grouping challenge where the goal is to identify four sets of related terms from a grid of seemingly disconnected concepts - all rooted in web development.
Each group shares a common theme: it might be CSS properties, layout techniques, browser quirks, or even naming patterns. The challenge lies in spotting the connections while avoiding misleading overlaps designed to throw you off. You can play online (this and other games) or directly here in the article. Each game below includes a link to its online version for a smoother playing experience.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Get another 15 games for $15 in this new Humble Bundle for April | GamingOnLinux
A nice chance to grab 15 games that works out nice and cheap too in the Humble 15 for $15 April 2026 Bundle. Below the cut you'll get a list of all the games and their different ratings. Along with each being a Steam link for more info.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Gaming on Linux with an older GPU levels up with DXVK-Sarek v1.12 bringing major new features | GamingOnLinux
You don't have to get left behind with gaming on Linux if you have an older GPU, thanks to projects like DXVK-Sarek keeping them alive.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Vehicle-building bullet heaven survivor-like TerraTech Legion launches April 30 | GamingOnLinux
Now this is one I am excited about. The demo for TerraTech Legion was great fun, and I can't wait to build more vehicles in this bullet heaven survivor-like.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Immersive sim boomer shooter Fortune's Run back in development as the developer is out of jail | GamingOnLinux
The positively rated immersive sim boomer shooter Fortune's Run is getting back into action, as the developer is now back to working on it.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ SDL (Simple DirectMedia Layer) ban AI / LLM code contributions | GamingOnLinux
SDL (Simple DirectMedia Layer), the incredibly popular cross-platform development library, has formally banned all AI code contributions.