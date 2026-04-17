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Hackaday ☛ Trying To Build Your Own Consumer-Grade Router In 2026
Although we have many types of networking equipment with many unique names, at their core they can usually be reduced to just a computer with some specific peripherals. This is especially the case for something like a router, a device found in just about any home these days. Certain consumer-grade routers may contain something special like a VDSL modem, but most of them just have a WAN Ethernet jack on one end and one or more LAN-facing Ethernet ports.
All further functionality is implemented in software, including any firewall, routing and DHCP features. What this means is that any old PC with at least two Ethernet ports or equivalent can be a router as long as you install the appropriate software.
In this article we’ll be taking a look at what consumer-level options there exist here today, ideally something so simple that the average home user could set it up with a bit of coaching.
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[Old] Marius ☛ How do Wake-On-Lan works?
There are multiple scenarios where you want to turn on a computer from a remote location. For example, a system administrator needs to upgrade and backup every client computer on a network after work hours and power-saving mode is turned on to save power or you have a power-hungry rendering server that is not in use 24/7.
This post will focus on the technical implementation of how Wake-on-LAN works while a later post will feature how to activate it in BIOS and the operating system.
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OSTechNix ☛ The Commands I Run Before Troubleshooting Any Linux System
After years of running Linux systems in production, I've learned that most problems are not complex. They're just poorly observed.
When a system comes in for troubleshooting, I don't reach for fixes. I take a quick read of the system. Within a minute or two, I usually know where the problem lives. Not the exact fix, but the direction.
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APNIC ☛ Noisy routers: Investigating the make-up of route collector data
The Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) enables Autonomous Systems (ASes) to exchange reachability information with their neighbors using BGP update messages. A subset of these ASes share their routing information with route collector projects such as RIPE RIS and RouteViews, enabling operators to monitor connectivity and researchers to analyse Internet routing infrastructure. However, we observed a large volume of repeated updates that reflect little or no topological change, thereby inflating the size of the collected files and increasing storage costs for collector projects. We analysed more than 80 billion BGP updates from RouteViews collectors and found that repeated announcements exhibit irregular patterns and are highly concentrated in a small fraction of peers, sessions, and prefixes.
In this post, we present three key findings from our study that explain how repeated updates manifest in Multi-threaded Routing Toolkit (MRT) archives and their implications for researchers and operators using BGP data. We refer interested readers to our paper for details and additional results.
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Centre pour la Communication Scientifique Directe ☛ Noisy Neighbours: Keep the Neighbourhood Quiet [PDF]
The Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) is a crucial inter-domain routing protocol that uses update messages to enable Autonomous Systems (ASes) to share network reachability information. Typically, ASes should only trigger update messages to reflect configuration changes and link failures for optimal path selection. However, we have identified recurring patterns of high-frequency repeated updates without any topological changes, which consume unnecessary resources of the route collectors for archiving and storage, and complicate downstream analysis. Although the phenomenon of noisy BGP peers and prefixes is known, current work has not quantified its scope and characteristics. This study fills this gap and analyzes over 80 billion update messages from multiple RouteViews collectors spanning several years. We identify and characterize high-frequency repeated updates driven by a small fraction of sessions and prefixes. For instance, fewer than 2% of the prefixes accounted for over 90% of update messages in some BGP update traces.
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University of Toronto ☛ Our options in remote server installation and management
For reasons outside of the scope of this entry, we have an increasing number of servers in an inconvenient location (I called it 'offsite' but that's not quite accurate). Since these servers run Ubuntu LTS, they're going to need to be reinstalled with new versions every so often, starting this summer (as 26.04 comes out), and we really don't want to do that in person, so we've been thinking about our options.
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David Bushell ☛ Warning: containment breach in cascade layer!
CSS cascade layers are the ultimate tool to win the specificity wars. Used alongside the :where selector, specificity problems are a thing of the past.
Or so I thought. Turns out cascade layers are leakier than a xenonite sieve. Cross-layer shenanigans can make bad CSS even badder. I discovered a whole new level of specificity hell. Scroll down if you dare! There are advantages too, I’ll start with a neat trick.
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Red Hat ☛ Proximity automation with Red Bait Ansible Automation Platform and Red Bait OpenShift Virtualization
This article describes an architectural model for executing Red Bait Ansible Automation Platform automations in a hybrid environment where a cloud-hosted management cluster controls on-premise bare-metal Red Bait OpenShift Virtualization clusters hosting critical virtual machines (VM).
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idroot
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Rclone on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Managing files across multiple cloud storage providers from a single Ubuntu server is frustrating without the right tool.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Roundcube Webmail on Fedora 43
Modern email communication demands flexible, accessible solutions that work seamlessly across devices and platforms.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Kernel Headers on Fedora 43
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Angular on Debian 13
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ID Root ☛ How To Install DaVinci Resolve on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
If you want to run professional-grade video editing software on Linux, DaVinci Resolve is the only serious option in the room.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Zabbix on Fedora 43
Zabbix stands as one of the most powerful open-source monitoring solutions available today, trusted by enterprises worldwide to monitor infrastructure, applications, and network services in real-time.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Apache Airflow on Linux Mint 22
If you work with data pipelines, you already know how fast manual scheduling falls apart at scale.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Shadowsocks on Fedora 43
Shadowsocks has become an essential tool for users seeking secure and reliable proxy solutions.
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Linuxize ☛ ufw Command in Linux: Uncomplicated Firewall Reference
Reference for the ufw command on Linux, with examples for enabling the firewall, allowing and denying traffic, deleting rules, and managing application profiles.
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Linuxize ☛ git cherry-pick Command: Apply Commits from Another Branch
How to use git cherry-pick to apply commits from one branch to another, including single commits, ranges, conflict handling, backports, and merge commits.