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Debian: Freexian Report and Updates in Raspberry Pi OS and Tails
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Freexian Collaborators: Debian Contributions: Debusine projects in GSoC, Debian CI updates, Salsa CI maintenance and more! (by Anupa Ann Joseph)
Debusine projects in Google’s Summer of Code
While Freexian initiated Debusine, and is investing a lot of resources in the project, we manage it as a true free software project that can and should have a broader community.
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Raspberry Pi ☛ A security update for Raspberry Pi OS
Today we are releasing version 6.2 of Raspberry Pi OS, the second update to the Trixie version we released last year. This update is mostly a round-up of all the small changes and bug fixes we have made over the past few months, but there is one significant change that we’d like to flag up: passwordless sudo is now disabled by default.
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Distro Watch ☛ Distribution Release: Raspberry Pi OS 2026-04-13
Simon Long has announced the release of a new security update of Raspberry Pi OS, a Debian-based Linux distribution designed for the popular Raspberry Pi single-board computers. The new version, besides bringing the usual range of bug fixes and improvements, also disables the passwordless sudo: [...]
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New Release: Tails 7.6.2 | The Tor Project
Update Flatpak to 1.16.6, which fixes CVE-2026-34078, a major sandbox escape vulnerability. Using this vulnerability, an attacker could break the security confinement of Tor Browser and access all files that don't require an administration password, including in the Persistent Storage.
This vulnerability can only be exploited by a powerful attacker who has already exploited another vulnerability to take control of Tor Browser.