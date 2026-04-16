news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Sharing Leftovers
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Marcel Kapfer ☛ Copy an Org Mode region as Markdown
Without doubt, Markdown is the standard for many plain-text input fields on the web. And even though I'd prefer it would be Org Mode (or Orgdown), I cannot escape this reality.
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Sacha Chua ☛ Org Mode: Tangle Emacs config snippets to different files and add boilerplate
I want to organize the functions in my Emacs configuration so that they are easier for me to test and so that other people can load them from my repository. Instead of copying multiple code blogs from my blog posts or my exported Emacs configuration, it would be great if people could just include a file from the repository. I don't think people copy that much from my config, but it might still be worth making it easier for people to borrow interesting functions. It would be great to have libraries of functions that people can evaluate without worrying about side effects, and then they can copy or write a shorter piece of code to use those functions.
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Lan Tian ☛ Modifying FileZilla to Workaround Bambu 3D Printer's FTP Issue
Some users on the Bambu official forum have also reported this issue, such as this reply and this reply.
Some users mentioned that WinSCP works, but I use Linux daily and don't want to switch to Windows just to connect to the printer's FTP service. So I investigated the cause of the problem and found a solution for Linux.
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Undeadly ☛ OpenBGPD 9.1 released
The OpenBGPD project have announced the availability of their newest release, version 9.1, with the following announcement: [...]
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Peter 'CzP' Czanik ☛ Streaming syslog-ng data to your lakehouse using OpenTelemetry
Version 4.11.0 of syslog-ng contains contributions from Databricks related to OAuth2 authentication. Recently, they published a blog about how this enables their customers to send logs to their data lake using syslog-ng and the OpenTelemetry protocol.
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Education
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Framework Computer BV ☛ Framework [Next Gen] Event is live on April 21
Every step we take and every product we ship serves that goal. With that, we’re happy to announce that we have our next live launch event coming on April 21st at 10:30am PT in San Francisco. During the event, we’ll be streaming our announcements live to the Framework YouTube channel. You can subscribe and get notified when the stream goes live. We can’t wait for you to see what we’ve been working on.
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Openness/Sharing/Collaboration
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Open Data
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Michael Winston Dales ☛ Point cloud allemansrätten
I've shared a couple of little views on my weeknotes (here and here) of the Swedish lidar data from Lantmäteriet, both limited to around 200,000 data points. This limitation isn't from what the browser can do, as it'll happily do one to two orders of magnitude more, but rather just the volume of data. Locally I was able to load an entire single tile of the Lantmäteriet lidar scan, covering an area of 2.5km per side, which was around 20 million points, but that file was around 200 MB even when compressed.
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Rlang ☛ reviser: Analyzing Real-Time Data Revisions in R
Economic data are rarely static. Gross domestic product (GDP), inflation, employment, and other official statistics arrive as early estimates, then get revised as new source data arrive, seasonal adjustment is updated, or benchmarking changes are applied. Those revisions matter because they can change the narrative around turning points, policy mistakes, and forecast performance.
reviser is an R package by Marc Burri and Philipp Wegmüller for working with these vintage datasets directly. A vintage dataset records multiple published versions of the same time series, so you can compare what was known at each release date with what was reported later. reviser gives you a consistent workflow to: [...]
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Open Access/Content
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Society for Scholarly Publishing ☛ Guest Post - From Open Access to Preprints: Are We Repeating the Same Mistakes in Scholarly Publishing?
For more than two decades, the open access (OA) movement has been one of the most influential reform efforts in scholarly communication. It reshaped policies, business models, and expectations around the dissemination of research. Yet the movement has also faced persistent criticism, including from longtime observer and journalist Richard Poynder, who in 2023 announced that he would no longer cover open access after concluding that the movement had failed to achieve its original goals.
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