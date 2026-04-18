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Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
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OpenTripPlanner - multi-modal trip planner - LinuxLinks
OpenTripPlanner is a Java-based backend for building multimodal journey planning services.
It combines public transport data with mapping and mobility data to calculate routes, itineraries, and rider information for use in websites, mobile apps, signage, and other custom frontends.
This is free and open source software.
bloggy - lightweight static blog generator - LinuxLinks
bloggy is a deliberately lightweight static blog generator written in C.
It is designed for people who want a personal blog with a simple file-based workflow instead of a large publishing system with lots of moving parts. The project uses a small configuration file along with separate directories for pages, posts, and assets, then generates static HTML files for the finished site.
This is free and open source software.
OpenRDAP - command line client for the Registration Data Access Protocol - LinuxLinks
OpenRDAP is a command line client for the Registration Data Access Protocol (RDAP) written in Go.
It is designed to retrieve internet registration data from RDAP services, covering domains, IP addresses, autonomous system numbers, entities, and nameservers. The software can present results in human-readable text, structured JSON, raw server responses, and WHOIS-style output for domain queries.
This is free and open source software.
swege - static website generator written in C - LinuxLinks
swege is a static website generator written in C. It uses the Discount library to build a website from a set of Markdown files, and the repository includes an example site together with a simple configuration-driven workflow based on swege.cfg.
This is free and open source software.
arTui - keep up with recent arXiv submissions - LinuxLinks
arTui is a terminal user interface for keeping up with recent arXiv submissions from within the console.
It lets you follow selected arXiv categories, refine results with keyword-based filters, save papers to a personal library, add tags and Markdown notes, and view citation information through INSPIRE-HEP without leaving the terminal.
This is free and open source software.
Sheets - terminal-based spreadsheet application - LinuxLinks
Sheets is a terminal-based spreadsheet application for working with CSV data from the command line.
It provides an interactive text user interface for navigating and editing spreadsheets inside a terminal window, while also supporting direct command-line operations for reading individual cells, ranges, and modifying values without opening the full interface.
This is free and open source software.
IChingDiviner - desktop I-Ching divination application - LinuxLinks
IChingDiviner is a desktop I-Ching divination application that brings the traditional Chinese oracle to Linux with a modern interface.
It combines classic hexagram generation with built-in meanings, visual representations, and optional AI-assisted interpretations, while also letting users save and reload divination sessions for later reference.
This is free and open source software.
PangoTerm - modern cross-platform SSH client - LinuxLinks
PangoTerm is a modern SSH client for developers and system administrators that runs on Linux, macOS, and Windows. This is proprietary software.
PangoTerm combines remote shell access with integrated tools for file transfer, SSH tunneling, and server monitoring, helping users manage remote machines and development infrastructure from a single application.
icd - makes changing directories quicker - LinuxLinks
icd is a shell utility that makes changing directories quicker and more convenient.
It replaces the usual cd workflow with an interactive selector for previously visited paths, helping you jump around the filesystem without repeatedly typing long directory names. The project is lightweight, integrates with popular Zsh plugin managers, and also includes support for the Fish shell.
This is free and open source software.
Bougie - terminal browser for the smolweb - LinuxLinks
Bougie is a terminal browser for the smolweb that lets you explore Gemini capsules and Gopher servers from a text user interface.
Written in Go and built with the Bubble Tea framework, it focuses on lightweight browsing with gemtext rendering, local file viewing, source inspection, file downloads, and keyboard-driven navigation. It’s designed as a small, text-based client for users who want a simple way to access alternative Internet protocols from the command line.
This is free and open source software.