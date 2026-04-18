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Proton 11 Enters Beta Testing with Support for Breath of Fire IV, Unknown Faces

Based on Wine 11, the upcoming Proton 11 release promises support for more Windows games that you can now play on your Linux box, including Universe Generator: The Golden Sword, DCS World Steam Edition, Resident Evil (1996), Resident Evil 2 (1998), Dino Crisis, and Dino Crisis 2.

Linux Mint Will Adopt a Longer Development Cycle Starting with Linux Mint 23

Back in February 2026, the Linux Mint devs revealed that they are considering a longer development cycle for future Linux Mint versions, but now the decision is final. With this, they aim to focus more on fixing bugs and improving the Linux Mint desktop.

Canonical Releases Mir 2.26 with Initial Rust Implementation of Wayland Frontend

Mir 2.26 is a hefty update that brings many Wayland improvements, including an initial implementation of the Wayland frontend in the Rust programming language and partial implementation of ext_image_copy_capture_v1 cursor sessions.

KDE Gear 26.04 Software Suite Is Out with Many Improvements for KDE Apps

KDE Gear 26.04 is here to improve the KDE Itinerary travel assistant app with many features, such as a MapLibre-based backend for the Maps views to render vector-based tiles, which means they can be displayed at any size without visible pixels.

LinuxGizmos.com

Orange Pi Zero 3W arrives with A733 SoC in 65 × 32 mm design

The Orange Pi Zero 3W is a new single-board computer in a 65 × 32 mm form factor built around the Allwinner A733 processor. The design integrates an octa-core CPU, LPDDR5 memory, and wireless connectivity in a compact layout.

news

Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 18, 2026

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Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts





 
Decades-old Linux UI bug fixed by dev younger than the window manager

  
Kamila Szewczyk prefers old software, as back then people understood something could actually be finished

 
Orange Pi Zero 3W – An Allwinner A733 SBC in Raspberry Pi Zero form factor

  
Orange Pi Zero 3W is Raspberry Pi Zero-sized SBC powered by an Allwinner A733 octa-core Arm Cortex-A76/A55 SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM

 
KDE Gear 26.04 Software Suite Is Out with Many Improvements for KDE Apps

  
KDE Gear 26.04 open-source software suite is now available with improvements for many of your favorite KDE applications. Here’s what’s new!


  
 


 
Shelly 2.1 Package Manager for Arch Linux Revamps AppImage Support

  
Shelly 2.1 package manager for Arch Linux is now available for download with better support for AppImage, Flatpak, and AUR packages, as well as many other enhancements.

 
The Man Who Wrote the Rules of Freedom for Software

  
Towards the end of January 2026, I emailed Richard for an interview

 
Emulation/Games: RPCS3, Gopher64, and Proton 11 Beta

  
GamingOnLinux's latest

 
Android Leftovers

  
Google Blocks 8.3B Policy-Violating Ads in 2025, Launches Android 17 Privacy Overhaul

 
FRED Comes To Hobby Operating Systems (and Linux)

  
Of course, it would be silly to omit the fact that Linux received patches first

 
Kdenlive 26.04 is Out with Animated Transition Preview & Screen Mirroring

  
KDE announced the release of KDE Gear 26.04 on Thursday

 
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
This is free and open source software

 
PureOS Crimson Development Report: March 2026

  
Toward the best PureOS yet

 
This Week in Plasma: Per-Screen Virtual Desktops and Wayland Session Restore

  
Last week over 20 KDE contributors converged on the Austrian city of Graz for our annual mega-sprint

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Record Requests and Geminispace [original]

  
Gemini Protocol turns 7 this year

 
Almost May Already [original]

  
Time flies

 
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
bits and bobs, leftovers

 
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, RISC-V, and Beagle Board Black (ARM)

  
Hardware picks

 
EasyOS Development and Improvements

  
BK on EasyOS

 
IBM Red Hat Peddling Slop and Microsoft, Fedora Delayed, and RHEL Clone Rocky Linux Also Rides the Hype Train of Slop

  
very shallow today

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
FOSS picks

 
WordPress/WordCamp and Firefox Development

  
Web news

 
Software Freedom / Digital Sovereignty: Copyleft, France, and "More confessions from a FOSS enthusiast"

  
3 SF links

 
Databases: PGConf.BE, YottaDB, and QLAlchemy 2

  
Database-related news

 
Programming: Rust 1.95.0 and More

  
Development News

 
Security and Windows TCO Leftovers

  
Windows TCO and more

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical picks

 
Distros With Linux 7.0, Allowing Slop in Linux, and Version Inflation

  
kernel picks

 
Applications: Ulauncher, Sniffnet, and Fogpanther

  
Software on GNU/Linux

 
New Steam Games with Native GNU/Linux Builds and Outperforming Windows

  
gaming picks

 
Mozilla Undermines Its Image (and Firefox) by Pushing Slop Via "Thunderbolt"

  
Thunderbolt slop

 
Digital Restrictions (DRM) and Attacks on Computing Freedom in the US/GAFAM

  
3 stories for today

 
Games: Ridiculous Stats Battles, 4Connect, TerraTech Legion, and More

  
mostly GamingOnLinux

 
Android Leftovers

  
Google may revive the best dead Android feature with the Pixel 11

 
Under IBM, Red Hat Fast Becoming Laughing Stock of a Company Selling Slop by False Marketing and Misleading Buzzwords

  
truly embarrassing

 
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

  
mostly GNU/Linux

 
Red Hat's Latest Slop Blitz and Fines for "Diversity Blitz"

  
some of the latest

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
FOSS and GNU

 
LibreOffice Events and Reports

  
Some LibreOffice updates

 
Education: AsiaBSDCon, Modern Common Lisp with FSet, Plans for APNIC 62 (APNIC 62 Program Committee's (PC) Call for Papers)

  
FOSS stories

 
Standards/Consortia: Internet Protocol Version 8 (IPv8) and NIST Changes to CVE Scope

  
upcoming changes

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development picks

 
Linux Mint Will Adopt a Longer Development Cycle Starting with Linux Mint 23

  
Linux Mint devs announced that they will adopt a longer development cycle starting with the upcoming Linux Mint 23 release, as well as other important changes to the distribution.

 
Tux Manager is the perfect Linux Task Manager replacement for Windows refugees

  
Moving from Windows to Linux can be really freeing

 
Coverage regarding curl dns 2026 and Web browsers

  
Web news

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion here

 
Audiocasts/Shows: BSD Now, Django Chat, and More

  
recent episodes

 
Zorin OS 18.1 Boosts Windows App Support by 40%, Improves Window Tiling

  
Zorin OS 18.1 is now available for download based on Ubuntu 24.04.4 LTS and powered by the Linux 6.17 HWE kernel. Here’s what’s new!

 
Open Hardware/Modding: PocketTerm35, Raspberry Pi OS 6.2, FPGAs, Framework 13

  
Linux-centric hardware projects

 
The Linux Mint Blog: Monthly News – March 2026

  
Before we start with the news, I’d like to apologize for posting so late

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical posts

 
Security and Windows TCO Leftovers

  
Security leftovers

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Proton 11 Enters Beta Testing with Support for Breath of Fire IV, Unknown Faces

  
Proton 11 is now available for public beta testing with support for Breath of Fire IV, Unknown Faces, Gothic 1 Classic, X-Plane 12, and many other Windows games.

 
Android Leftovers

  
You can soon turn this Android handheld into an ultra-powerful Linux handheld

 
Why Zorin OS 18.1 is simply the best Linux distro - for anyone

  
Released today, the latest Zorin OS manages to improve upon previous versions

 
GNOME 50.1 Released with Basic Zoom Support for the Captive Portal

  
GNOME 50.1 is now available as the first point release to the GNOME 50 desktop environment series with various bug fixes and improvements across several core components and default apps.

 
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

  
This is free and open source software

 
Shift OS – Ubuntu based Linux distribution

  
Shift OS is an Ubuntu LTS-based Linux distribution aimed at developers, creators, and gamers who want a streamlined desktop without unnecessary extras

 
Feeding the Fish [original]

  
Fish are an easy kind of pet

 
GNU/Linux Distributions and Operating Systems: News, Releases, Activity

  
today's leftovers

 
Threats to GNU/Linux

  
4 new picks

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Sharing Leftovers

  
mostly FOSS news

 
Web Browsers and Back Doors in Web Plugins

  
Web messy

 
Digital Sovereignty / Software Freedom Gaining Traction

  
Some new picks

 
Mozilla: Firefox Nightly, Policy, MozPhab, and YouTuve

  
half a dozen picks for today

 
Hardware Projects and Mobile Leftovers (Linux-centric)

  
gadgets and more

 
Back End/Databases Leftovers

  
a handful of link picks

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development picks

 
Debian: Freexian Report and Updates in Raspberry Pi OS and Tails

  
Debian leftovers

 
Security and Windows TCO

  
mostly Windows TCO today

 
Red Hat Selling Slop, Clown Computing, and OpenShift Pipelines 1.21

  
redhat.com's latest

 
BSD: FreeBSD, OpenBSD, 2.11BSD, and More

  
BSD leftovers

 
Slop and Rust in Kernel Space (Linux)

  
bad direction

 
French government says it's ditching Windows for Linux - country accelerates plans to ditch US-based software in digital sovereignty push

  
2026 is set to be l’année de Linux.

 
Graphics: The Origins of GPU Computing and DRM Chaos in HDMI 2.1 Hurting Linux

  
HDMI 2.1 is malicious

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical picks

 
Linux Kernel 7.0 Officially Released, This Is What’s New

  
Linux kernel 7.0 is now available for download with new features, enhanced hardware support through new and updated drivers, improvements to filesystems and networking, and much more.

 
Canonical Releases Mir 2.26 with Initial Rust Implementation of Wayland Frontend

  
Mir 2.26 compositor is now available for download with initial implementation of the Wayland frontend in the Rust, as well as many other Wayland improvements.

 
Valve dev fixes up VRAM management on AMD GPUs to improve performance

  
4 articles

 
They Weren't Joking: Gentoo WAS Ported To GNU Hurd

  
GNU Hurd is a microkernel architecture, based originally on the Mach kernel

 
Games: ScummVM, Road to Vostok, Luanti, and More

  
latest from GamingOnLinux

 
OpenSSL 4.0 Released with Support for Encrypted Client Hello, SNMP KDF, and More

  
OpenSSL 4.0 is now available for download with support for Encrypted Client Hello, support for SNMP KDF and SRTP KDF, and other changes. Here’s what’s new!

 
Android Leftovers

  
Android XR's April update brought new bugs, but Google's working on fixes

 
Every Linux user told me to try Niri, so I finally did and it wasn't for me

  
There’s a very specific kind of pressure that only exists in Linux circles

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Back Home [original]

  
Today we mostly catch up with news, including some of yesterday's

 
KDE Mega Sprint 2026

  
This April, KDE once again had a sprint in Graz, Austria

 
I found a way to roll back buggy Google Services updates on Android - in just a few clicks

  
If Google Services update on your Android is giving you problems

 
LWN: Scuttlebutt, fre:ac, and Kernel

  
New outside the paywall

 
Ubuntu's GRUBby plans

  
Ubuntu provides two versions of GRUB: one for UEFI systems that enables Secure Boot (referred to as the "signed" builds), and another for systems with legacy BIOS or systems that otherwise don't support Secure Boot (the "unsigned" builds)

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Games: Necesse, Warhammer, Sentinel, and More

  
latest from GamingOnLinux