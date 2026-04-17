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Education: AsiaBSDCon, Modern Common Lisp with FSet, Plans for APNIC 62 (APNIC 62 Program Committee's (PC) Call for Papers)
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FreeBSD ☛ AsiaBSDCon 2026 Trip Report – Minsoo Choo
I’m very grateful that the FreeBSD Foundation sponsored my trip to AsiaBSDCon 2026 in Taipei, Taiwan. The conference ran from March 19 through 22, with the first two days dedicated to the FreeBSD Developer Summit and the final two days to the main conference. It was an incredibly productive experience, and I’m glad I had the opportunity to attend.
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FSet ☛ Modern Common Lisp with FSet
This book has two intended audiences. The larger one is Common Lisp programmers, or people who at least have been learning the language, who want to explore the benefits of modern functional collections.
There’s a second audience, however, I also hope to reach, consisting not of people who expect to use Common Lisp or FSet, but rather designers of other languages and/or libraries for those languages. I refer such readers to the chapters Conceptual Background and Recommendations for Language Designers; the other chapters will still be worth reading, I think, but of less importance.
For those who may want to actually use FSet, though, this book does assume some basic proficiency in Common Lisp; I don’t recommend it as a first text for those learning the language. You will need to know, at the very least: [...]
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APNIC ☛ APNIC 62 Call for Papers now open
The APNIC 62 Program Committee (PC) is seeking presentations, panel discussions, Lightning Talks, and tutorials — particularly content suitable for technical sessions — for the APNIC 62 conference, to be held from 4 to 10 September 2026 in Mumbai, India.
The conference brings together Internet and networking experts, government representatives, industry leaders, and other interested parties from around the world to learn, share ideas and experience, network with peers, and develop policies related to Internet operations.