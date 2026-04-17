Education: AsiaBSDCon, Modern Common Lisp with FSet, Plans for APNIC 62 (APNIC 62 Program Committee's (PC) Call for Papers)

This book has two intended audiences. The larger one is Common Lisp programmers, or people who at least have been learning the language, who want to explore the benefits of modern functional collections.

There’s a second audience, however, I also hope to reach, consisting not of people who expect to use Common Lisp or FSet, but rather designers of other languages and/or libraries for those languages. I refer such readers to the chapters Conceptual Background and Recommendations for Language Designers; the other chapters will still be worth reading, I think, but of less importance.

For those who may want to actually use FSet, though, this book does assume some basic proficiency in Common Lisp; I don’t recommend it as a first text for those learning the language. You will need to know, at the very least: [...]