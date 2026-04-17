Education: AsiaBSDCon, Modern Common Lisp with FSet, Plans for APNIC 62 (APNIC 62 Program Committee's (PC) Call for Papers)

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9to5Linux

Proton 11 Enters Beta Testing with Support for Breath of Fire IV, Unknown Faces

Based on Wine 11, the upcoming Proton 11 release promises support for more Windows games that you can now play on your Linux box, including Universe Generator: The Golden Sword, DCS World Steam Edition, Resident Evil (1996), Resident Evil 2 (1998), Dino Crisis, and Dino Crisis 2.

Linux Mint Will Adopt a Longer Development Cycle Starting with Linux Mint 23

Back in February 2026, the Linux Mint devs revealed that they are considering a longer development cycle for future Linux Mint versions, but now the decision is final. With this, they aim to focus more on fixing bugs and improving the Linux Mint desktop.

Canonical Releases Mir 2.26 with Initial Rust Implementation of Wayland Frontend

Mir 2.26 is a hefty update that brings many Wayland improvements, including an initial implementation of the Wayland frontend in the Rust programming language and partial implementation of ext_image_copy_capture_v1 cursor sessions.

KDE Gear 26.04 Software Suite Is Out with Many Improvements for KDE Apps

KDE Gear 26.04 is here to improve the KDE Itinerary travel assistant app with many features, such as a MapLibre-based backend for the Maps views to render vector-based tiles, which means they can be displayed at any size without visible pixels.

Archinstall 4.2 Arch Linux Installer Brings Granular KDE Plasma Configuration

The highlights of Archinstall 4.2 include granular KDE Plasma configuration, nvidia-open now being used for mainline kernels instead of nvidia-open-dkms, a new Pacman settings submenu with Color and Parallel Downloads, and preventing the installation of Xorg packages for Wayland profiles.

Zorin OS 18.1 Boosts Windows App Support by 40%, Improves Window Tiling

Zorin OS 18.1 comes six months after Zorin OS 18 with an up-to-date base from the Ubuntu 24.04.4 LTS (Noble Numbat) operating system, featuring the Linux 6.17 HWE (Hardware Enablement) kernel and Mesa 25.2 graphics stack, as well as the latest LibreOffice 26.2 office suite.

GNOME 50.1 Released with Basic Zoom Support for the Captive Portal

GNOME 50.1 adds basic zoom support to the captive portal in GNOME Shell, enables the network agent on the lock screen, updates the on-screen keyboard to better fit on very small screens, and adds support to GNOME Shell for using a triangular noise shape for dithering the lightbox vignette.

COSMIC 1.0.10 Desktop Environment Brings Small Tweaks and Bug Fixes

COSMIC 1.0.10 is a small release that updates the COSMIC Files file manager with support for user-defined context menu actions, a workaround for delays in the availability of clipboard data, and the ability to cycle through items starting with the same letter in type-to-select mode.

LinuxGizmos.com

Orange Pi Zero 3W arrives with A733 SoC in 65 × 32 mm design

The Orange Pi Zero 3W is a new single-board computer in a 65 × 32 mm form factor built around the Allwinner A733 processor. The design integrates an octa-core CPU, LPDDR5 memory, and wireless connectivity in a compact layout.

Tor Project blog

Code audit for Tor VPN completed by Cure53

As part of this effort, in June 2025, Cure53 conducted a penetration test and source code audit of TorVPN for Android.

New Release: Tails 7.6.2

This vulnerability can only be exploited by a powerful attacker who has already exploited another vulnerability to take control of Tor Browser.

news

Education: AsiaBSDCon, Modern Common Lisp with FSet, Plans for APNIC 62 (APNIC 62 Program Committee's (PC) Call for Papers)

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 17, 2026

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Linux Mint Will Adopt a Longer Development Cycle Starting with Linux Mint 23
Linux Mint devs announced that they will adopt a longer development cycle starting with the upcoming Linux Mint 23 release, as well as other important changes to the distribution.
Zorin OS 18.1 Boosts Windows App Support by 40%, Improves Window Tiling
Zorin OS 18.1 is now available for download based on Ubuntu 24.04.4 LTS and powered by the Linux 6.17 HWE kernel. Here’s what’s new!
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical posts
Why Zorin OS 18.1 is simply the best Linux distro - for anyone
Released today, the latest Zorin OS manages to improve upon previous versions
GNOME 50.1 Released with Basic Zoom Support for the Captive Portal
GNOME 50.1 is now available as the first point release to the GNOME 50 desktop environment series with various bug fixes and improvements across several core components and default apps.
KDE Gear 26.04 Software Suite Is Out with Many Improvements for KDE Apps
KDE Gear 26.04 open-source software suite is now available with improvements for many of your favorite KDE applications. Here’s what’s new!
Feeding the Fish [original]
Fish are an easy kind of pet
Hardware Projects and Mobile Leftovers (Linux-centric)
gadgets and more
Slop and Rust in Kernel Space (Linux)
bad direction
French government says it's ditching Windows for Linux - country accelerates plans to ditch US-based software in digital sovereignty push
2026 is set to be l’année de Linux.
Linux Kernel 7.0 Officially Released, This Is What’s New
Linux kernel 7.0 is now available for download with new features, enhanced hardware support through new and updated drivers, improvements to filesystems and networking, and much more.
Valve dev fixes up VRAM management on AMD GPUs to improve performance
4 articles
OpenSSL 4.0 Released with Support for Encrypted Client Hello, SNMP KDF, and More
OpenSSL 4.0 is now available for download with support for Encrypted Client Hello, support for SNMP KDF and SRTP KDF, and other changes. Here’s what’s new!
 
Games: Ridiculous Stats Battles, 4Connect, TerraTech Legion, and More
mostly GamingOnLinux
Android Leftovers
Google may revive the best dead Android feature with the Pixel 11
Under IBM, Red Hat Fast Becoming Laughing Stock of a Company Selling Slop by False Marketing and Misleading Buzzwords
truly embarrassing
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
mostly GNU/Linux
Red Hat's Latest Slop Blitz and Fines for "Diversity Blitz"
some of the latest
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS and GNU
LibreOffice Events and Reports
Some LibreOffice updates
Education: AsiaBSDCon, Modern Common Lisp with FSet, Plans for APNIC 62 (APNIC 62 Program Committee's (PC) Call for Papers)
FOSS stories
Standards/Consortia: Internet Protocol Version 8 (IPv8) and NIST Changes to CVE Scope
upcoming changes
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
Tux Manager is the perfect Linux Task Manager replacement for Windows refugees
Moving from Windows to Linux can be really freeing
Coverage regarding curl dns 2026 and Web browsers
Web news
Free and Open Source Software
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion here
Audiocasts/Shows: BSD Now, Django Chat, and More
recent episodes
Open Hardware/Modding: PocketTerm35, Raspberry Pi OS 6.2, FPGAs, Framework 13
Linux-centric hardware projects
The Linux Mint Blog: Monthly News – March 2026
Before we start with the news, I’d like to apologize for posting so late
Security and Windows TCO Leftovers
Security leftovers
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Proton 11 Enters Beta Testing with Support for Breath of Fire IV, Unknown Faces
Proton 11 is now available for public beta testing with support for Breath of Fire IV, Unknown Faces, Gothic 1 Classic, X-Plane 12, and many other Windows games.
Android Leftovers
You can soon turn this Android handheld into an ultra-powerful Linux handheld
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
This is free and open source software
Shift OS – Ubuntu based Linux distribution
Shift OS is an Ubuntu LTS-based Linux distribution aimed at developers, creators, and gamers who want a streamlined desktop without unnecessary extras
GNU/Linux Distributions and Operating Systems: News, Releases, Activity
today's leftovers
Threats to GNU/Linux
4 new picks
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Sharing Leftovers
mostly FOSS news
Web Browsers and Back Doors in Web Plugins
Web messy
Digital Sovereignty / Software Freedom Gaining Traction
Some new picks
Mozilla: Firefox Nightly, Policy, MozPhab, and YouTuve
half a dozen picks for today
Back End/Databases Leftovers
a handful of link picks
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
Debian: Freexian Report and Updates in Raspberry Pi OS and Tails
Debian leftovers
Security and Windows TCO
mostly Windows TCO today
Red Hat Selling Slop, Clown Computing, and OpenShift Pipelines 1.21
redhat.com's latest
BSD: FreeBSD, OpenBSD, 2.11BSD, and More
BSD leftovers
Graphics: The Origins of GPU Computing and DRM Chaos in HDMI 2.1 Hurting Linux
HDMI 2.1 is malicious
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical picks
Canonical Releases Mir 2.26 with Initial Rust Implementation of Wayland Frontend
Mir 2.26 compositor is now available for download with initial implementation of the Wayland frontend in the Rust, as well as many other Wayland improvements.
They Weren't Joking: Gentoo WAS Ported To GNU Hurd
GNU Hurd is a microkernel architecture, based originally on the Mach kernel
Games: ScummVM, Road to Vostok, Luanti, and More
latest from GamingOnLinux
Android Leftovers
Android XR's April update brought new bugs, but Google's working on fixes
Every Linux user told me to try Niri, so I finally did and it wasn't for me
There’s a very specific kind of pressure that only exists in Linux circles
Decades-old Linux UI bug fixed by dev younger than the window manager
Kamila Szewczyk prefers old software, as back then people understood something could actually be finished
Orange Pi Zero 3W – An Allwinner A733 SBC in Raspberry Pi Zero form factor
Orange Pi Zero 3W is Raspberry Pi Zero-sized SBC powered by an Allwinner A733 octa-core Arm Cortex-A76/A55 SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Back Home [original]
Today we mostly catch up with news, including some of yesterday's
KDE Mega Sprint 2026
This April, KDE once again had a sprint in Graz, Austria
I found a way to roll back buggy Google Services updates on Android - in just a few clicks
If Google Services update on your Android is giving you problems
LWN: Scuttlebutt, fre:ac, and Kernel
New outside the paywall
Ubuntu's GRUBby plans
Ubuntu provides two versions of GRUB: one for UEFI systems that enables Secure Boot (referred to as the "signed" builds), and another for systems with legacy BIOS or systems that otherwise don't support Secure Boot (the "unsigned" builds)
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Games: Necesse, Warhammer, Sentinel, and More
latest from GamingOnLinux
How the latest Netrunner distro delivers a Linux productivity powerhouse
Netrunner 23 is a perfect distribution for fans of the KDE Plasma desktop
I installed Zorin OS on an old laptop, and now I get the hype
After installing Asahi Linux on an Apple MacBook Air M1
Linux smashes past 5% on the Steam Survey for the first time
After rubbing away the sleep from my eyes in disbelief
I was avoiding Arch Linux for one reason, and this tool fixed it
We've all been there at one point, being forced to install a fresh copy of an OS
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
This is free and open source software
Glacia OS – Ubuntu-based Linux distribution
Glacia OS is an Ubuntu-based Linux distribution that builds its installation image from an Ubuntu base and layers a customized Unity desktop with Nemo
KDE: Wayland, Falkon Connect, digiKam Splashscreen, and Updates on Oxygen and Air
KDE development updates
CIQ (Rocky Linux) Trying to Ride "Hey Hi" Hype Wave With x86
4 new picks
A PHP Dev Just Solved a 20+ Year-Old KDE Plasma Problem No One Else Would
KWin can now show different virtual desktops on each screen independently
End of 10 Handout
When I hear fairly technical folks talk about Linux in 2026
Archinstall 4.2 Arch Linux Installer Brings Granular KDE Plasma Configuration
Archinstall 4.2 text-based installer for Arch Linux is now available with granular KDE Plasma configuration, a new Pacman settings submenu with Color and Parallel Downloads, and other changes.
Planet GNOME: Announcing the upcoming Graphs 2.0
It’s been a while since we last shared a major update of Graphs
Duane O’Brien Takes OSI’s Hot Seat
There’s a new person in charge at Open Source Initiative
You cannot use the GNU (A)GPL to take software freedom away
Protecting the integrity of the (A)GPL is an essential component in protecting user freedom
Today in Techrights
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COSMIC 1.0.10 Desktop Environment Brings Small Tweaks and Bug Fixes
COSMIC 1.0.10 desktop environment is now available with workspace and configured output filtering, a new setting to toggle workspace wrapping, and other changes.