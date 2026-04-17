news
WordPress/WordCamp and Firefox Development
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WordPress/WordCamp
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Andy Bell ☛ Completing the WordPress headless CMS integration
Andy Bell is completely redesigning his personal site from scratch and breaking down each part to educate and hopefully, inspire you to build your own corner of the [Internet].
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Gregory Hammond ☛ Why I Use Fediverse As My Main Social Media Platform
This was initially written in May 2025 for the WordCamp Canada 2025 website. This isn’t an exact copy of the version on the WordCamp site, and has been tweaked to fit my personal website. Additional, my current primary social control media platform may not be the Fediverse when you are reading this. For the current social control media presence that I use please visit my contact page.
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Remkus de Vries ☛ It’s Time to Level Up in WordPress
In my short recap note about PressConf 2026, I listed three things that stood out for me from the presentations and conversations at PressConf. And I promised to turn each of these three things into a blog post. I’m starting with this one: [...]
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Web Browsers/Web Servers
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Mozilla
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Firefox Nightly: QR Codes, Speed Calculators, Better RAM Usage – These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 199
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Mozilla ☛ Mozilla Localization (L10N): Localizer Spotlight: Baurzhan
About you
My name is Baurzhan Muftakhidinov. I’m from Kazakhstan. I speak Kazakh, Russian, English and I have been contributing to Mozilla localization for more than 18 years.
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