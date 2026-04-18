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Games: Godot 4.7 Dev 5, Proton Beta, and More
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Godot Engine ☛ Dev snapshot: Godot 4.7 dev 5
Freeze, Feature!
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Tom's Hardware ☛ Steam shown running on Nintendo Switch thanks to latest Proton Beta — FEX 2604 translates x86 to ARM-friendly instructions on Linux
Valve has released Proton 11.0-Beta1, with support for Arm devices.
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Notebook Check ☛ Denuvo blocks Pragmata Steam Deck and Linux players, as reviews slam anti-piracy DRM
Denuvo aims to curb piracy, but it can also frustrate legitimate buyers. Pragmata Steam Deck and Linux players who update their PCs may not be able to run the game. The DRM has a 5-machine activation limit per 24 hours, and these changes count toward that restriction.
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Video Cardz ☛ Proton 11.0 ARM64 appears as Steam Linux ARM64 beta is shown on Nintendo Switch
Valve’s ARM64 Steam work is no longer limited to backend changes and documentation. A Bluesky post from aagaming shows the Steam Linux ARM64 beta running on a Nintendo Switch, while SteamDB now lists a separate tool entry for Proton 11.0 (ARM64).
With the new Proton 11 beta release, the first official Proton release for ARM devices has also been released, and the SteamDB entry confirms Valve has now published a dedicated ARM64 Proton branch on Steam.
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The end of the Windows monopoly? Gamers will choose Linux en masse in 2026
For a long time, trying to customize games on Linux was a headache. For an ordinary user, switching from Windows to Linux was a difficult challenge, as in some cases everything worked, in others it broke down, and in general, the process required professional efforts.
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PC Gamer ☛ This is not a drill: All-timer weirdo game Deadly Premonition now playable on Linux as of Valve's most recent Proton beta, plus 17 others and your EA library (until EA breaks it again)
Proton—Valve's Windows-to-Linux compatibility layer that makes so much of your Steam library work on Steam Deck and Linux desktops—got a new big number today, in the form of the first Proton 11 beta release.
This one incorporates goodies from (the also recently released) Wine 11, on which Proton is based, and you might already have seen that it marks the first glimpse of an Arm64 version of Proton that Valve intends to put to use in the Steam Frame.
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Steam's Proton Gets Wine 11 Gaming Performance Improvements, Valve Launches Arm64 Compatibility Layer
It seems as though Valve's Proton 11 is rolling out in a new Beta update, and along with it, all of the improvements that come from the recent updates introduced in Wine 11, as pointed out by Brad Lynch on X. The changelog for Proton shows the inclusion of Proton 11 Beta, which would be based on Wine 11. Wine 11 made waves in mid-March when it launched, specifically because it added NTSync kernel driver support to the translation layer, introducing theoretical massive performance improvements to Linux games.
NTSync theoretically reduces the overhead when running Windows games via Proton by moving Windows NT library emulation into a kernel driver. While it isn't going to improve frame rates across the board, it has been reported to improve compatibility where esync and fsync were lacking, and it may reduce CPU overhead. This has the end result of making some games feel smoother, thanks to improving frame rate consistency and increasing 1% and 0.1% low frame rates.