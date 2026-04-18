Games: Godot 4.7 Dev 5, Proton Beta, and More

Valve’s ARM64 Steam work is no longer limited to backend changes and documentation. A Bluesky post from aagaming shows the Steam Linux ARM64 beta running on a Nintendo Switch, while SteamDB now lists a separate tool entry for Proton 11.0 (ARM64).

With the new Proton 11 beta release, the first official Proton release for ARM devices has also been released, and the SteamDB entry confirms Valve has now published a dedicated ARM64 Proton branch on Steam.