Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards

When I started this blog in 2011, I built it using Jekyll. Jekyll served me well for fifteen years. It was fast enough, and though it would take me an hour or two to get the system reinstalled when I switched laptops, it mostly just worked. But late last year, I was in the midst of updating all of my local installations to the latest versions of their runtimes, and when I tried to update Jekyll to Ruby 4, it wouldn't go. The Jekyll project did eventually merge support for Ruby 4 (a one-line fix) in February , but I took this as a sign to get going.

I probably could have kept on with Jekyll for another few years, but there's no denying the project has slowed down, and my optimization stack for this blog has gotten a little more complicated - it'd be nice to use a tool more optimization-minded and simplify my toolchain.

So: I switched to 11ty. Or, as it is about to be called Build Awesome. I switched and started to write this blog post before all of the hubbub: I have some thoughts, but that's not the point.