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Why Zorin OS 18.1 is simply the best Linux distro - for anyone
Quoting: Why Zorin OS 18.1 is simply the best Linux distro - for anyone | ZDNET —
Back in 2025, I stated that Zorin OS 18 might be my new best Linux distro. Before that (in 2023), I called Zorin OS exactly what a desktop operating system should be.
Notice a pattern?
With each release, Zorin OS makes a very strong statement that it's the Linux distribution for users of all types.
Zorin OS 18.1, released today, continues that trend to the point where I'm officially calling it the best Linux distribution on the market; not just for new users, not for experienced users -- for everyone.
It won't take long after your first login to understand why I can make such a bold claim. Zorin OS 18.1 refines everything the developers have done to date, creating an operating system that is just so darn good.