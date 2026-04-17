news
Programming: Rust 1.95.0 and More
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Rlang ☛ What’s new in R 4.6.0?
R 4.6.0 (“Because it was There”) is set for release on April 24th 2026. Here we summarise some of
the more interesting changes that have been introduced. In previous blog posts, we have discussed
the new features introduced in
R 4.5.0
and earlier versions (see the links at the end of this post).
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LWN ☛ Forgejo 15.0 released
Version 15.0 of the Forgejo code-collaboration platform has been released. Changes include repository-specific access tokens, a number of improvements to Forgejo Actions, user-interface enhancements, and more. Forgejo 15.0 is considered a long-term-support (LTS) release, and will be supported through July 15, 2027. The previous LTS, version 11.0, will reach end of life on July 16, 2026.
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LWN ☛ Zig 0.16.0 released
The Zig project has announced version 0.16.0 of the Zig programming language.
This release features 8 months of work: changes from 244 different contributors, spread among 1183 commits.
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Rust
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Rust Blog ☛ The Rust Programming Language Blog: Announcing Rust 1.95.0
The Rust team is happy to announce a new version of Rust, 1.95.0. Rust is a programming language empowering everyone to build reliable and efficient software.
If you have a previous version of Rust installed via
rustup, you can get 1.95.0 with:
If you don't have it already, you can get
rustupfrom the appropriate page on our website, and check out the detailed release notes for 1.95.0.
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LWN ☛ Rust 1.95.0 released
Version 1.95.0 of the Rust language has been released. Changes include the addition of a cfg_select! macro, the capability to use if let guards to allow conditionals based on pattern matching, and many newly stabilized APIs.
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