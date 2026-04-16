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I found a way to roll back buggy Google Services updates on Android - in just a few clicks
Quoting: I found a way to roll back buggy Google Services updates on Android - in just a few clicks | ZDNET —
Over the past decade, there have been a handful of occasions when an Android update wreaked havoc on my phone. Once, it was so bad that I had to do a factory reset and start over.
Not ideal.
There have also been situations where an update didn't cause catastrophic problems, but did give me a headache or two. For example, a Google Play Services update led to the inability to install apps. That issue wasn't resolved until Google pushed an update to the service.