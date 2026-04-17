news
Applications: Ulauncher, Sniffnet, and Fogpanther
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Make Use Of ☛ This Linux launcher replaced four habits I didn't question before
Habits are powerful. In this case, 30+ years of habit, stuck in muscle memory. Every time I needed something, I went through the same slow-motion ritual. Click menu, hover category, squint, scroll, miss it, and try again like I’m playing Where’s Waldo: GTK Edition on a bad day. This whole “app grid” thing? It’s a fossil. A polished, modern-looking fossil, sure, but still built on the idea that I should browse my computer like it’s a supermarket aisle. And the mental tax is real.
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Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Sniffnet Released 1.5.0 with Per App/Program Network Monitoring
Sniffnet, the popular free open-source network traffic monitoring software, released new 1.5.0 version few days ago. The new version of this lightweight Rust-based packet analyzer introduced per app or program based network traffic monitoring.
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ZDNet ☛ Can this $70 Linux app make up for the lack of Photoshop? I tried it to find out
I installed Fogpanther on Pop!_OS to see what the skinny is on this new app. At first blush, I was impressed. Whoever designed the UI made some good choices. It's clean, doesn't overwhelm the user with a bajillion tool choices in the GUI, and seems fairly stable for an alpha release.
The creators of Fogpanther call their new tool a professional image editor, which is built entirely for the open-source operating system (sorry, MacOS and Windows users). This new editor will include features like layer-based editing, layer groups, layer masks, embedded objects, non-destructive adjustment layers for curves, color grading, blend modes, and embedded fonts, PSD file support, and CMYK color management with ICC profile support.