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Open Hardware/Modding: Orange Pi, ESP32, and More
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CNX Software ☛ reBot Arm B601-DM – An open-source 6+1 DoF robotic arm for embodied Hey Hi (AI) and teleoperation applications
Seeed Studio reBot Arm B601-DM is a fully open-source 6-axis robotic arm (plus a parallel gripper) designed to lower the barrier to entry for embodied Hey Hi (AI) learning and teleoperation. Built around high-performance Damiao actuators, the arm offers up to 767mm of reach, a 1.5kg payload capacity, and high-precision 0.2mm repeatability.
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Linux Gizmos ☛ Orange Pi Zero 3W arrives with A733 SoC in 65 × 32 mm design
The Orange Pi Zero 3W is a new single-board computer in a 65 × 32 mm form factor built around the Allwinner A733 processor. The design integrates an octa-core CPU, LPDDR5 memory, and wireless connectivity in a compact layout.
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Tom's Hardware ☛ Bambu updates its 3D printers to print unique hues or gradients using two or three filaments — company acknowledges OrcaSlicer-FullSpectrum fork as the basis for the color prediction part of the new feature
This color mixing feature is similar to the halftoning technique used in printing, wherein printers lay CMYK dots in patterns that vary in size and spacing on a flat surface to trick the eye into seeing new tones, hues, and shades. The difference here is that instead of using ink dots, Bambu 3D printers use different filaments to produce the optical illusion of a new color on a 3D surface.
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Hackaday ☛ Building A Big RC Mini Truck
The build started with a classic hacker favorite—a bunch of old hoverboard motors. These brushless hub motors are pretty easy to drive and have plenty of torque right out of the box. A simple ladder frame was whipped up with a hoverboard wheel at each corner, with a body whipped up out of cardboard, paint, and a few 3D printed parts to hold everything together.
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Hackaday ☛ Do We Really Need Another Development Board?
It’s fair to say that there are a lot of development board form factors for MCUs, with [Tech Dregs] over on yonder YouTube on the verge of adding another one to the pile, but not before he was having some serious thoughts on the implications of such a decision. Does this world really need another devboard with the ubiquitous 2.54 mm (0.1″) pitch pin headers, all so that it can perhaps be used in the same traditional 2.54 mm pitch breadboards?
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Hackaday ☛ Desktop Digitizer Makes Note Capture A Breeze
His custom scanning station addresses that first part of the problem: getting consistent shots. The images are captured using a Raspberry Pi 5 with attached Camera Module 3, while the 3D printed structure of the device makes sure that the camera and integrated lighting system are always in the same position. All he needs to do is place his notepad inside the cavity, hit the button, and it produces a perfect shot of the page.
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Rui Carmo ☛ Cydintosh
I have a soft spot for tiny Macintosh projects, and this one pushes all the right buttons–an ESP32 Cheap Yellow Display board running a Mac Plus emulator inside a 3D-printed case. I haven’t finished hacking my Maclock yet, but it’s a perfect fit with my ESP8266 hackery, not to mention the collection of vintage emulation hacks I keep filing away and my never-ending ARM64 JIT for BasiliskII, so I had to link to it.
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Tom's Hardware ☛ Commodore fans split over C64 Ultimate FPGA firmware lockdown — firm says it wants to protect its hardware and reduce support fallout
The retro community seems sharply divided over a decision by Commodore regarding locking down firmware access in its C64 Ultimate computer.