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Slop and Rust in Kernel Space (Linux)
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It's FOSS ☛ AI Code Gets Approved in the Linux Kernel… But With Strings Attached
The kernel's stance on AI-assisted patches is now official.
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Linux kernel now allows AI-generated code, as long as you take “full responsibility” for any bugs
Recently updated guidelines for the Linux kernel tell us that AI-generated code is now being accepted into the open-source project, provided it is properly reviewed and certified by a human. This means the submitter takes full responsibility for the content – if it’s causing problems, then you may expect some backlash coming your way, and rightfully so.
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TechRadar ☛ Linux rules on using AI-generated code - Copilot is OK, but humans must take 'full responsibility for the contribution'
Linux has confirmed the use of generative AI to support coding is acceptable, but has established several requirements to ensure high-quality output.
For example, code must be compatible with GPL-2.0-only and it must include proper SPDX identifiers.
More importantly, though, while AI assistants like Microsoft Copilot may be accepted in the development process, human developers ultimately remain responsible for the output, reviewing code, ensuring licence compliance and taking full accountability (as before).
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Extreme Tech ☛ Linux Kernel Will Accommodate AI-Assisted Code, But Humans Are Still Liable
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Dolphin Publications B V ☛ Rust enters the Linux kernel, but its adoption is leveling off
A milestone for Rust: version 7.0 of the Linux kernel has been released with official support for the programming language. At the same time, Rust’s popularity appears to be leveling off somewhat, according to the CEO of the TIOBE Index.
Rust was designed to be suitable for kernel development. It is memory-safe, unlike venerable languages such as C, but has a smaller community and has only been available in a stable form for just over a decade.
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WCCF Tech ☛ Linux 7.1 Kernel Starts Enabling Intel FRED, Expands AMD GPU Defaults, And Dropping Of Intel 486 CPU Support
Early Linux 7.1 Patches Reveal a Major Cleanup and Modern CPU Enablement, and Driver Improvements for AMD, Intel, and NVIDIA Hardware
With the Linux 7.0 release, the merge window for Linux Kernel 7.1 has opened, and the new kernel is already getting readied through subsystem pull requests and feature-branch activity. The patches show that there will be another substantial update for the desktop and server users. While Linux 7.0 is just landing, developers are quickly moving toward the next merge window with changes that bring various optimizations for the CPUs, GPUs, and networking.