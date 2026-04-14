Slop and Rust in Kernel Space (Linux)

Linux has confirmed the use of generative AI to support coding is acceptable, but has established several requirements to ensure high-quality output.

For example, code must be compatible with GPL-2.0-only and it must include proper SPDX identifiers.

More importantly, though, while AI assistants like Microsoft Copilot may be accepted in the development process, human developers ultimately remain responsible for the output, reviewing code, ensuring licence compliance and taking full accountability (as before).