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Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
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Undeadly ☛ rpki-client 9.8 released
Routing security matters to all of us (even those of us who seldom give the subject any thought), and the rpki-client project announced the release of a new version of their Resource Public Key Infrastructure (RPKI) client, with a number of improvements.
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Bill Glover ☛ File transfer made easy
I had it up and running in minutes. I generated a link that was valid for the duration of the Book Fair and sent it to my wife. She was then able to upload the files as she recorded them. It worked perfectly.
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Eshel Yaron ☛ Towards Trust in Emacs
Emacs has some serious trust issues. Up to version 30, it didn’t differentiate between trusted and untrusted files, and in effect treated all files as trusted. This implicit trust manifested in various security issues, such as the arbitrary code execution vulnerability CVE-2024-53920 which I reported a couple of years ago.
To fix this vulnerability, Emacs 30 introduced an explicit notion of trust, where some potentially risky features are only enabled for trusted files. It also set all files to untrusted by default.
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Simon Hartcher ☛ Testing OpenGraph on localhost from the CLI before you go public
I wanted to render an OpenGraph preview against localhost. So I built og-check, which ships as part of my CLI tool suite neutils.
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GNU Projects
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GNU ☛ time @ Savannah: time-1.10 released [stable]
This is to announce time-1.10, a stable release.
The 'time' command runs another program, then displays information about
the resources used by that program.
There have been 79 commits by 5 people in the 422 weeks since 1.9.
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