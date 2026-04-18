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BSD Education: AsiaBSDCon and New York City *BSD User Group
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FreeBSD ☛ AsiaBSDCon 2026 Trip Report – Saikeo
I was fortunate to receive travel sponsorship from the FreeBSD Foundation to attend the AsiaBSDCon 2026 conference and the FreeBSD Developer Summit in Taipei. The event was held over four days at the National Taiwan Normal University from March 19–22, 2026. The first two days were dedicated to the Developer Summit, followed by the main conference on the final two days. My journey from Vientiane, Laos, to Taipei involved a flight with a layover in Bangkok.
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DragonFly BSD Digest ☛ NYCBUG: The Design of Unix Shell, on May 13th – DragonFly BSD Digest
NYCBUG‘s next event, on 2026/05/13, is “The Design of Unix Shell” with Stephen Bourne. If you aren’t familiar with that name, you are probably using his software or something derived from it right now.
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NYC BUG ☛ New York City *BSD User Group - Notice of Meeting [PDF]
We’re looking at having a “fireside chat” with Stephen R. Bourne, covering everything from shell to its design decisions, and the relevance today.
Some relevant reading for the meeting might be Stephen’s 1978 piece in The Bell System Technical Journal entitled “UNIX Time-Sharing System: The UNIX Shell.”