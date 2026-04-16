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KDE Gear 26.04 Software Suite Is Out with Many Improvements for KDE Apps
KDE Gear 26.04 is here to improve the KDE Itinerary travel assistant app with many features, such as a MapLibre-based backend for the Maps views to render vector-based tiles, which means they can be displayed at any size without visible pixels.
The Photos image viewer app received a floating zoom bar, a setting that allows enlarging small images, more standard file actions when viewing a picture, and support for the standard zoom-in and zoom-out shortcuts.