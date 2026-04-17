news
Security and Windows TCO Leftovers
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LWN ☛ Security updates for Wednesday
Security updates have been issued by AlmaLinux (capstone, cockpit, firefox, git-lfs, golang-github-openprinting-ipp-usb, kea, kernel, nghttp2, nodejs24, openexr, perl-XML-Parser, rsync, squid, and vim), Debian (imagemagick, systemd, and thunderbird), Slackware (libexif and xorg), SUSE (bind, clamav, firefox, freerdp2, giflib, go1.25, go1.26, helm, ignition, libpng16, libssh, oci-cli, rust1.92, strongswan, sudo, xorg-x11-server, and xwayland), and Ubuntu (rust-tar and rustc, rustc-1.76, rustc-1.77, rustc-1.78, rustc-1.79, rustc-1.80).
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Security Week ☛ Mirax RAT Targeting Android Users in Europe
Offered as a MaaS to a small number of affiliates, mainly Russian speakers, the RAT can turn devices into residential proxy nodes.
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Security Week ☛ Sweden Blames Pro-Russian Group for Cyberattack Last Year on Its Energy Infrastructure
In what was Sweden’s first public mention of the attack, the country’s minister for civil defense said it targeted a heating plant in western Sweden.
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OpenSSF (Linux Foundation) ☛ From Noise to Signal: Using Runtime Context to Win the Vulnerability Management Battle
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Security Week ☛ $10 Domain Could Have Handed Hackers 25k Endpoints, Including in OT and Gov Networks
Researchers found adware capable of killing cybersecurity products and pushing more dangerous payloads to infected systems.
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Security Week ☛ Two Vulnerabilities Patched in Ivanti Neurons for ITSM
The flaws could allow a remote attacker to maintain access after their account has been disabled and to access information from other user sessions.
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Confidentiality
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Tor ☛ Code audit for Tor VPN completed by Cure53 | The Tor Project
Over the past several years, the Tor Project has been working to expand its mobile privacy offerings, including the development of TorVPN and its supporting components. This work is aimed at making Tor-based protections more accessible while maintaining strong security guarantees.
As part of this effort, in June 2025, Cure53 conducted a penetration test and source code audit of TorVPN for Android.
The assessment covered both the Android application and the underlying Onionmasq networking layer responsible for DNS resolution and traffic handling.
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Windows TCO / Windows Bot Nets
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Krebs On Security ☛ Patch Tuesday, April 2026 Edition
Microsoft today pushed software updates to fix a staggering 167 security vulnerabilities in its backdoored Windows operating systems and related software, including a SharePoint Server zero-day and a publicly disclosed weakness in backdoored Windows Defender dubbed "BlueHammer." Separately, Surveillance Giant Google Chrome fixed its fourth zero-day of 2026, and an emergency update for Adobe Reader nixes an actively exploited flaw that can lead to remote code execution.
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Eesti Rahvusringhääling ☛ 13 Estonian schoolchildren suspected of ordering a cyberattack
Jete Luik, chief of the Central Criminal Police's cybercrime bureau, said denial-of-service attacks are essentially made-to-order services, meaning the person planning the attack does not need extensive IT knowledge.
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