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Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, RISC-V, and Beagle Board Black (ARM)
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CNX Software ☛ Conclusive Engineering KSTR-SAMA5D27 is an ultra-compact, low-power SBC based on Microchip SAMA5D57 SiP
Conclusive Engineering KSTR-SAMA5D27 is an ultra-compact (70x50mm) single board computer (SBC) powered by a Microchip SAMA5D27 Arm Cortex-A5 processor microprocessor clocked at 500 MHz paired with 256MB LPDDR2 (system-in-package). The board also features a microSD card slot and EEPROM for storage/configuration, Fast Ethernet, WiFi 4, and Bluetooth 4.1 connectivity, a USB-C port, two GPIO headers, and supports USB and battery power.
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Arduino ☛ Organize your IoT fleet in Arduino® Cloud with Smart Folders
Managing IoT devices at scale is hard, but we believe finding the right resources at the right time shouldn’t feel like searching through a haystack! That’s why we built Smart Folders in Arduino Cloud – saved searches that stay alive and update automatically in real-time.
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CNX Software ☛ 192 MHz WCH CH32V205 RISC-V MCU offers a 480 Mbps USB 2.0 interface
WCH CH32V205 is a 32-bit RISC-V MCU clocked at up to 192 MHz with 32KB SRAM, 256KB flash, and a USB 2.0 high-speed Host/device interface with a 480 Mbps PHY. The new microcontroller also features another USB 2.0 full speed (12 Mbps) Host/Device interface, a USB PD port, eighty GPIOs, a 16-channel 12-bit ADC, a 16-channel touchkey interface, and other interfaces such as CAN Bus, USART, I2C, SPI, and QSPI.
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Emmanuel Kasper: Minix 3 on Beagle Board Black (ARM)
Connected via serial console. Does not have a package manager, web or ssh server, but can play tetris in the terminal (bsdgames in Debian have the same tetris version packaged).