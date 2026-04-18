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Proton 11 Enters Beta Testing with Support for Breath of Fire IV, Unknown Faces

Based on Wine 11, the upcoming Proton 11 release promises support for more Windows games that you can now play on your Linux box, including Universe Generator: The Golden Sword, DCS World Steam Edition, Resident Evil (1996), Resident Evil 2 (1998), Dino Crisis, and Dino Crisis 2.

Linux Mint Will Adopt a Longer Development Cycle Starting with Linux Mint 23

Back in February 2026, the Linux Mint devs revealed that they are considering a longer development cycle for future Linux Mint versions, but now the decision is final. With this, they aim to focus more on fixing bugs and improving the Linux Mint desktop.

Canonical Releases Mir 2.26 with Initial Rust Implementation of Wayland Frontend

Mir 2.26 is a hefty update that brings many Wayland improvements, including an initial implementation of the Wayland frontend in the Rust programming language and partial implementation of ext_image_copy_capture_v1 cursor sessions.

KDE Gear 26.04 Software Suite Is Out with Many Improvements for KDE Apps

KDE Gear 26.04 is here to improve the KDE Itinerary travel assistant app with many features, such as a MapLibre-based backend for the Maps views to render vector-based tiles, which means they can be displayed at any size without visible pixels.

LinuxGizmos.com

Orange Pi Zero 3W arrives with A733 SoC in 65 × 32 mm design

The Orange Pi Zero 3W is a new single-board computer in a 65 × 32 mm form factor built around the Allwinner A733 processor. The design integrates an octa-core CPU, LPDDR5 memory, and wireless connectivity in a compact layout.

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PureOS Crimson Development Report: March 2026

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 18, 2026

Purism logo

Quoting: PureOS Crimson Development Report: March 2026 – Purism —

Following the PureOS Crimson beta release in our last post, we are eagerly looking forward to the general release. We received a lot of constructive feedback about the beta, and with only a few blockers left, we are taking the opportunity to make this the best PureOS release yet.

With that goal in mind, our March report includes improvements spanning the entire OS, from deep within the kernel up through the major applications.

Reliability improvements are part of the “long tail” of many small improvements for a reliable operating system. As a result, this is one of our longest posts!

Read on

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