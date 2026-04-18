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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 18, 2026



Quoting: PureOS Crimson Development Report: March 2026 – Purism —

Following the PureOS Crimson beta release in our last post, we are eagerly looking forward to the general release. We received a lot of constructive feedback about the beta, and with only a few blockers left, we are taking the opportunity to make this the best PureOS release yet.

With that goal in mind, our March report includes improvements spanning the entire OS, from deep within the kernel up through the major applications.

Reliability improvements are part of the “long tail” of many small improvements for a reliable operating system. As a result, this is one of our longest posts!