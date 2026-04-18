This Week in GNOME, GNOME Foundation Update, and More GNOME

One of the most visible signs that GNOME’s infrastructure has grown over the years is the amount of CI traffic that flows through gitlab.gnome.org on any given day. Hundreds of pipelines run in parallel, most of them starting with a git clone or git fetch of the same repository, often at the same commit. All that traffic was landing directly on GitLab’s webservice pods, generating redundant load for work that was essentially identical.

GNOME’s infrastructure runs on AWS, which generously provides credits to the project. Even so, data transfer is one of the largest cost drivers we face, and we have to operate within a defined budget regardless of those credits. The bandwidth costs associated with this Git traffic grew significant enough that for a period of time we redirected unauthenticated HTTPS Git pulls to our Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub mirrors as a short-term cost mitigation. That measure bought us some breathing room, but it was never meant to be permanent: sending users to a third-party platform for what is essentially a core infrastructure operation is not a position we wanted to stay in. The goal was always to find a proper solution on our own infrastructure.