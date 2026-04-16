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Feeding the Fish
It has now been about a year since the full water change was last required in the fishtank. It seems like a legion of shells, which continues to grow (both the legion and the individual shells), is managing to clean up almost everything 'in vivo'.
Fish are an easy kind of pet and also a simple kind of shell (in the terminal sense; computing reference). They can look after themselves, you habitually feed them, and they don't need "taking out for a walk".
We've had fish since we got married. Over time the hobby became more serious. █
Image source: it is getting cereal