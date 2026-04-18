news
Shelly 2.1 Package Manager for Arch Linux Revamps AppImage Support
Shelly 2.1 is here to revamp AppImage support with a new UI to make installing AppImages easier and better syncing of AppImage apps, logging functionality to the “Recent Activity” panel that lets users view a transcript of the command logs, and support for viewing Flatpak permission changes on updates.
The Flatpak installation GUI has been updated in this new Shelly release as well, which also refactors the logging service, updates the detection of optional package management dependencies in the Install and Manage sections, and adds a new type to appstream parserv.