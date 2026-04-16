Threats to GNU/Linux

This is not exactly hardened like a YubiKey or Titan device might be, but if your goal is to offer a modest amount of convenience, it could be just enough to make your life slightly easier. (Odds are, a snooper isn’t going to have a fingerprint reader of their own that matches yours—much like most people aren’t going to go to the trouble of [cracking] a device via its Thunderbolt connection.)

So, what’s the solution here? I think the best thing would be if manufacturers intentionally took steps to support fingerprint readers on Linux, but that doesn’t seem to be happening any time soon. So the alternative: Chinese manufacturers should probably explain what chip they used in the description of the device they’re selling. Currently, they don’t, and that presumably leads a lot of nerds to buy these devices, learn the devices don’t work on Linux, and immediately return them. That has to be costing them money.

There’s another solution that might be staring you in the face as you’re reading this: A lot of Android phones have fingerprint scanners already. Why not use one of those as your authentication tool, rather than doing Temu dumpster diving? I didn’t see any projects that formalized this, though I have seen some hacky solutions on GitHub. KDE Connect, the widely used phone connection tool, could be a great choice for a user-friendly version of this.