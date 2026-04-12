news
Linux Kernel 7.0 Officially Released, This Is What’s New
While not a major release in terms of new features, despite the major version number change, Linux kernel 7.0 finally promotes Rust support to stable. The “Rust experiment” has been concluded at the 2025 Linux Kernel Maintainers Summit, and Rust is here to stay.
Some interesting new features in Linux 7.0 include support for atomic 64-byte loads and stores instructions on ARM64 CPUs, support for RISC-V Zicfiss and Zicfilp extensions on RISC-V CPUs, and 128-bit atomic cmpxchg support on the LoongArch architecture.