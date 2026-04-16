BSD: FreeBSD, OpenBSD, 2.11BSD, and More

In 2013, after the intense work to switch from gcc 2.95 to gcc 3.3, from a.out to ELF, and from static binaries only to shared libraries, I had a look at what would be needed for my beloved m88k systems to use the other in-tree compiler, gcc 4.2.1.

The m88k backend in gcc had been removed after gcc 3.3, so it was no longer a simple task of porting bugfixes to the current backend, but instead the more difficult task of starting from the gcc 3.3 backend and catch up with all the changes in gcc.