news
BSD: FreeBSD, OpenBSD, 2.11BSD, and More
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Vermaden ☛ FreeBSD Image Builder/Installer verimg(8) Tool
Today I will focus on creating customized FreeBSD VM image(s) and also unattended installation part of simple PKGBASE based FreeBSD system. Initially I wanted to use release.sh from /usr/src/release … but despite using freshly installed FreeBSD 15.0-RELEASE in Bhyve VM with 8 CPUs and 28 GB RAM and 200GB of NVMe storage … the release.sh failed me.
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Miod Vallat ☛ OpenBSD on Motorola 88000 processors
In 2013, after the intense work to switch from gcc 2.95 to gcc 3.3, from a.out to ELF, and from static binaries only to shared libraries, I had a look at what would be needed for my beloved m88k systems to use the other in-tree compiler, gcc 4.2.1.
The m88k backend in gcc had been removed after gcc 3.3, so it was no longer a simple task of porting bugfixes to the current backend, but instead the more difficult task of starting from the gcc 3.3 backend and catch up with all the changes in gcc.
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Undeadly ☛ Selectively block cores from the scheduler with sysctl hw.blockcpu
The familiar safeguard sysctl hw.smt is now deprecated, having been replaced by a more flexible mechanism which allows discriminating between different varieties of core type.
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LWN ☛ Introducing the FreeBSD laptop integration testing project
Recently, the FreeBSD Foundation has been making progress on improving the operating system's support for modern laptop hardware. The foundation is now looking to expand testing to encompass a wider range of hardware; it has announced a laptop integration testing project to allow the community to easily test FreeBSD's compatibility with laptops and submit the results.
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Warner Losh ☛ Warner's Random Hacking Blog: Recovering 2.11BSD, fighting the patches
2.11BSD was released March 14, 1991 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the PDP-11. It was released 15 months after 2.10.1BSD was released in January 1989.
2.11BSD was quite the ambitious release. The high points include: [...]
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Undeadly ☛ OpenBSD -current has moved to version 7.9
For those unfamiliar with the process: this is not the 7.9 release, but is part of the standard build-up to the release.
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TuMFatig ☛ Redundant DHCP server and DNS Resolver using OpenBSD and FreeBSD
My OpenBSD server is already configured to provide DNS resolving to my LAN (and WireGuarded) clients. My FreeBSD server can benefit from this configuration and be configured the same way. The configuration is quite simple: accept recursive queries from my LAN and forward them to some remote private DNS servers.