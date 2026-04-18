news
Abandoning Free Software While Blaming Slop and Clarifications on Discourse
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It's FOSS ☛ Cal.com Goes Close Source Because "AI Can Easily Exploit Open Source Software"
That said, the old codebase will live on as Cal.diy under the MIT license.
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Unicorn Media ☛ AI Pushes Cal.com to Shutter Open and Go Nonfree
Cal.com blames AI-powered vulnerability hunting for its move from open source to locked-down code — and tosses a crippled ‘community’ edition to keep its cred.
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Civilized Discourse Construction Kit Inc ☛ Discourse is Not Going Closed Source
I do not agree with the decision that closing source is the solution to the security storm that is upon us.
I do not agree it is the correct narrow decision for SaaS providers, and I do not agree it is the correct decision for the industry at large.
I want to be clear and firm about the position Discourse is taking. We are open source, we’ve always been open source, and we will continue to be open source.